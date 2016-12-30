Top Phoenix restaurants with scenic views

PHOENIX - It is no secret that Arizona has some of the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

With the unique desert landscape to boot, restaurants have used this to their advantage to let us enjoy a tasty meal with unforgettable views--one even revolves and gives you a 360-degree view of downtown!

So whether you've lived in the Valley for years or are here on business or a vacation, if you're looking for a unique dining experience, here are eight restaurants that offer some spectacular views of the Phoenix metro.

Compass Arizona Grill - Hyatt Regency

What better way to take in an Arizona sunset than from the top of one of downtown Phoenix's hotels? Compass Arizona is a 360-degree revolving restaurant atop the Hyatt Regency Hotel. You will be given a bird's eye view of the downtown hustle and bustle, while the mountains paint a beautiful background for a sunset -- no matter which direction you're looking from.

The menu features seasonal items, so it is always changing. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list. If you're not looking for dinner, you can enjoy a cocktail at the lounge or grab dessert for a late night happy hour.

IF YOU GO:

122 N. Second Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-440-3166

www.compassarizona.com

Different Pointe of View - Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

Different Pointe of View -- as its name so cleverly implies -- gives guests a unique view on the Valley. This resort is perched on top of a mountain in north Phoenix and after the sun goes down, gives diners a pretty view of the glittering Phoenix lights. During the day, you can take in the Valley's landscape and at dusk, a stunning sunset.

IF YOU GO:

11111 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

602-866-6350

www.tapatiocliffshilton.com

Top of the Rock - Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes

With large floor-to-ceiling windows, Top of The Rock gives guests a 270-degree panoramic view of the east Phoenix landscape. You'll be able to see the downtown Phoenix skyline in the distance, the mountainous desert backdrop and, if you go at night, the lights of the towns below. The restaurant is located in the Buttes of Tempe, right next to Diablo Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Angels during Spring Training.

IF YOU GO:

2000 W. Westcourt Way, Tempe AZ 85282

602-431-2370

www.marriott.com

Kai - Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

Kai Restaurant is the only AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant in the state and is the signature fine-dining restaurant at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. It's located south of downtown Phoenix. You won't have city views, but if you're seated on the patio, you'll be able to take in the resort's golf course and water features, the mountainous background and, if you plan it out right, a sunset.

IF YOU GO:

5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

602-385-5726

www.wildhorsepassresort.com/kai

Orange Sky - Talking Stick Resort

Orange Sky is Talking Stick Resort's signature fine dining restaurant. It's located on the 15th floor and offers 360-views of the Valley. From the Orange Sky Deck, you can take in the resort's golf course, desert and mountain landscape, and a sunset. The menu offers fresh seafood, aged steaks and shared plates.

IF YOU GO:

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

866-877-9897

www.talkingstickresort.com



Flourish - CopperWynd Resort & Club

Flourish is located at the CopperWynd Resort in Fountain Hills, just northeast of downtown Phoenix. It gives you a 180-degree view of the Fountain Hills landscape and the surrounding cities. It's menu focuses on locally-sourced ingredients and healthy dishes.

IF YOU GO:

13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

480-333-1880

www.fourishaz.com

Talavera - Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Talavera opened in 2008 at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale and has since been awarded an AAA Four-Diamond rating. It serves a contemporary American menu. On a clear night, the patio provides a spectacular view of the starry sky silhouetted with the mountains.

IF YOU GO:

10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85262

480-513-5085

www.talaverarestaurant.com

J&G Steakhouse - The Phoenician

J&G Steakhouse tops The Phoenician Resort--a AAA Five Diamond property--and offers floor-to-ceiling windows to provide views of the resort and the desert landscape. The fare is premium meats and fresh seafood.

IF YOU GO:

6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

480-214-8000

www.thephoenician.com/jg-steakhouse/