Things to do in Phoenix: Top 30 January events, festivals in Valley

PHOENIX - Happy (almost) New Year!
Since we've got such great "winter" weather this time of year, it's not surprising that there are so many festivals and events planned around the Valley. We've compiled the best of the best.
So if you're looking to fill your social calendar, scroll down to see January's can't-miss events, festivals, concerts, and shows.
Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks (ends Jan. 2, 2017)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Included with zoo admission
Phoenix ZooLights (through Jan. 8, 2017)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Admission: $12.95 - $19.95
Lights of the World (through Jan. 29)
Where: Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler AZ 85226
Time: Varies throughout the week
Admission: $14.99 - $24.99 (parking is $10. Cash only).
Phoenix Suns (Jan. 3, 8, 16, 24, 28, 30)
Night of the Three Kings (Jan. 6)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Admission: Included with Zoolights ($12.95 - $19.95)
Glendale Glitter & Glow Block Party (Jan. 7)
Where: Downtown Glendale
Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Arizona Coyotes (Jan. 7, 13, 14, 21, 23, 26, 31)
Annie (Jan. 13-14)
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Time: Varies by night
Admission: $35 - $75
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show (Jan. 13-15)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007
Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $8 - adults, $3 - child (3-12)
Fountain Hills Sculpture & Wine Festival (Jan. 13-15)
Where: Downtown Fountain Hills, Avenue of the Fountains
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $3 to festival, $10 for wine tasting, parking is free
Saturday Night Fever -- The Musical (Jan. 13-15)
Where: Orpheum Theatre
Time: Performances vary by night
Admission: $35 - $80+
Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 14-22)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260
Time: Exhibits open at 8 a.m. See the full schedule.
Admission: $20 - $190 (admission varies by day)
Chandler Multicultural Festival (Jan. 14)
Where: Chandler Fashion Center Mall
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Admission: Free
Native American Fine Arts Festival (Jan. 14-15)
Where: Downtown Litchfield Park, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd.
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon (and 1/2 marathon) (Jan. 14-15)
Good luck runners!
UFC Fight Night 103 (Jan. 15)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $40 - $175
Styx (Jan. 15)
Where: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)
Time: 8 p.m.
Admission: $65 - $150
Arizona Concours D'Elegance (Jan. 15)
Where: Arizona Biltmore Resort, 2400 E. Missouri Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85016
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. View schedule.
Admission: $60 - $100
The Illusionists - Live from Broadway (Jan. 17-22)
Where: ASU Gammage
Time: Varies by night, check online calendar
Admission: $20 - $125
Russo and Steele Auto Auction (Jan. 18-22)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Time: Varies by day, view schedule
Admission: $30
Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment (Jan. 19-22)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: Performances vary by night
Admission: $11.25 - $85
Arizona Balloon Classic (Jan. 20)
Where: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85037
Time: Schedule varies by day, view full schedule
Admission: $7 - $20. Parking: $10 (bring cash)
The King: The Music of Elvis (Jan. 22)
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Time: 3 p.m.
Admission: $46 - $58
Chocolate & Wine Experience (Jan. 27)
Where: Saguaro Scottsdale, 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (early entrance at 7 p.m.)
Admission: $60 - $75
Doggie Street Festival (Jan. 28)
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tacolandia (Jan. 28)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. Third Street, Phoenix AZ 85004
Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $25 - $45
Drumline Live (Jan. 28)
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Time: 8 p.m.
Admission: $38 - $46
Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival (Jan. 28-29)
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater
Time: View schedule
Admission: $30 - $75
Arizona Military Vehicle Show (Jan. 28-29)
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe AZ 85282
Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: $5
Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)
Where: TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255
Time: View schedule
Admission: Free on Jan. 30 & 31. $40 per person (Feb. 1-5)