Things to do in Phoenix: Top 30 January events, festivals in Valley

PHOENIX - Happy (almost) New Year!

Since we've got such great "winter" weather this time of year, it's not surprising that there are so many festivals and events planned around the Valley. We've compiled the best of the best.

So if you're looking to fill your social calendar, scroll down to see January's can't-miss events, festivals, concerts, and shows.

Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks (ends Jan. 2, 2017)

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: Included with zoo admission

Phoenix ZooLights (through Jan. 8, 2017)

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Admission: $12.95 - $19.95

Lights of the World (through Jan. 29)

Where: Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler AZ 85226

Time: Varies throughout the week

Admission: $14.99 - $24.99 (parking is $10. Cash only).

Phoenix Suns (Jan. 3, 8, 16, 24, 28, 30)

vs Miami Heat (Jan. 3)

vs Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 8)

vs Utah Jazz (Jan. 16)

vs Minnesota Timberwolves (Jan. 24)

vs Denver Nuggets (Jan. 28)

vs Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 30)

Night of the Three Kings (Jan. 6)

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Included with Zoolights ($12.95 - $19.95)

Glendale Glitter & Glow Block Party (Jan. 7)

Where: Downtown Glendale

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Arizona Coyotes (Jan. 7, 13, 14, 21, 23, 26, 31)

vs NY Islanders (Jan. 7)

vs Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 13)

vs Anaheim Ducks (Jan. 14)

vs Tampa Bay Lightning (Jan. 21)

vs Florida Panthers (Jan. 23)

vs Vancouver Canucks (Jan. 26)

vs LA Kings (Jan. 31)

Annie (Jan. 13-14)

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Time: Varies by night

Admission: $35 - $75

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix AZ 85007

Time: Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $8 - adults, $3 - child (3-12)

Fountain Hills Sculpture & Wine Festival (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Downtown Fountain Hills, Avenue of the Fountains

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $3 to festival, $10 for wine tasting, parking is free

Saturday Night Fever -- The Musical (Jan. 13-15)

Where: Orpheum Theatre

Time: Performances vary by night

Admission: $35 - $80+

Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 14-22)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: Exhibits open at 8 a.m. See the full schedule.

Admission: $20 - $190 (admission varies by day)

Chandler Multicultural Festival (Jan. 14)

Where: Chandler Fashion Center Mall

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Native American Fine Arts Festival (Jan. 14-15)

Where: Downtown Litchfield Park, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd.

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon (and 1/2 marathon) (Jan. 14-15)

Good luck runners!

UFC Fight Night 103 (Jan. 15)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $40 - $175

Styx (Jan. 15)

Where: Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $65 - $150

Arizona Concours D'Elegance (Jan. 15)

Where: Arizona Biltmore Resort, 2400 E. Missouri Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85016

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. View schedule.

Admission: $60 - $100

The Illusionists - Live from Broadway (Jan. 17-22)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: Varies by night, check online calendar

Admission: $20 - $125

Russo and Steele Auto Auction (Jan. 18-22)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: Varies by day, view schedule

Admission: $30

Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment (Jan. 19-22)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: Performances vary by night

Admission: $11.25 - $85

Arizona Balloon Classic (Jan. 20)

Where: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85037

Time: Schedule varies by day, view full schedule

Admission: $7 - $20. Parking: $10 (bring cash)

The King: The Music of Elvis (Jan. 22)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: 3 p.m.

Admission: $46 - $58

Chocolate & Wine Experience (Jan. 27)

Where: Saguaro Scottsdale, 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (early entrance at 7 p.m.)

Admission: $60 - $75

Doggie Street Festival (Jan. 28)

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tacolandia (Jan. 28)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. Third Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $25 - $45

Drumline Live (Jan. 28)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $38 - $46

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival (Jan. 28-29)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater

Time: View schedule

Admission: $30 - $75

Arizona Military Vehicle Show (Jan. 28-29)

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe AZ 85282

Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $5

Waste Management Phoenix Open (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)

Where: TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255

Time: View schedule

Admission: Free on Jan. 30 & 31. $40 per person (Feb. 1-5)