Things To Do in Phoenix: 18 events and festivals to do this week around the Valley (April 3 - 9)

Headliners:
April 6: Chris Young
April 7: Dierks Bentley
April 8: Thomas Rhett
April 9: Blake Shelton
Phoenix Film Festival(April 6-13)
Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85054
Time: Varies. View schedule of film screenings.
Admission: $13 per screening. Packages available. Those very $40 - $300.
Art Link's First Friday (April 7)
Where: Along Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix
Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Free movie in the park - Hop (April 7)
Where: Glendale's Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues
Time: 6 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
Free movie in the park - Pete's Dragon (April 7)
Where: Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks
Gilbert Global Village Festival (April 8)
Where: 50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert AZ
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Free (food available for purchase. No ATM on-site).
Free movie: Moana (April 8)
Where: Scottsdale Promenade (Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road) Parking lot near Nordstrom Rack.
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.
Scottsdale Culinary Festival (April 8-9)
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $12 (online), $15 at the door. VIP - $150 on Saturday, $125 on Sunday Special note: LeAnn Rimes performs April 8.