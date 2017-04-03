Things To Do in Phoenix: 18 events and festivals to do this week around the Valley (April 3 - 9)

Josh Frigerio
9:39 PM, Apr 2, 2017
9:44 PM, Apr 2, 2017
entertainment | events

Musician Dierks Bentley performs at halftime of the Discover Orange Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Sun Life Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PHOENIX -
Looking for something to do?
 
From food festivals to theater to concerts and comedians, there is a lot that happens in the Valley each week. Scroll down to check out this week's top events
 
Did I miss an event? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with the details.
 
EASTER EVENTS:

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors (April 5)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: varies by seat, section

Arizona Bike Week (April 5-9)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260
Time: View schedule.
Admission: $23 - $63 (various packages available).

Concerts:
April 6: Creedence Clearwater Revisited
April 7: Korn
April 8: Alice Cooper with Co-Op

Country Thunder (April 6-7)
Where: Florence, Arizona
Time: Thursday, 2 p.m. - 2 a.m., Friday - Sunday, 1 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Admission: $50+ (daily passes, weekend passes available).

Headliners:
April 6: Chris Young
April 7: Dierks Bentley
April 8: Thomas Rhett
April 9: Blake Shelton
 

Phoenix Film Festival (April 6-13)
Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85054
Time: Varies. View schedule of film screenings.
Admission: $13 per screening. Packages available. Those very $40 - $300.

Art Link's First Friday (April 7)
Where: Along Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix
Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: Free

Free movie in the park - Hop (April 7)
Where: Glendale's Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues
Time: 6 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

Free movie in the park - Pete's Dragon (April 7)
Where: Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

Bring Me The Horizon (April 7)
Where: Comerica Theatre
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $38.50

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (April 7)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: varies by seat, section

The Cocktail Society (April 7)
Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7830 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $85 - $100

**Special note: Harlem Globetrotters have three performances this week at two different venues. See below.

Harlem Globetrotters (April 7)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $18

Harlem Globetrotters (April 8)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Admission: $18+

Flavors of the West (April 8)
Where: Downtown Litchfield Park
Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (VIP starts at 11 a.m.)
Admission: $45 - $100

The Good Life Festival - Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald (April 8)
Where: Encanterra Country Club, 
Time: 36460 N. Encanterra Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
Admission: $40 - $70

Gilbert Global Village Festival (April 8)
Where: 50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert AZ
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Free (food available for purchase. No ATM on-site).

Free movie: Moana (April 8)
Where: Scottsdale Promenade (Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road) Parking lot near Nordstrom Rack.
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.

Scottsdale Culinary Festival (April 8-9)
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Time: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $12 (online), $15 at the door. VIP - $150 on Saturday, $125 on Sunday
Special note: LeAnn Rimes performs April 8.

Phoenix Lights: 21 Savage, Alesso, Asadi, Cashmere Cat, Codeko (April 8-9)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park
Time: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission: $159 - $399

