Things To Do in Phoenix: 18 events and festivals to do this week around the Valley (April 3 - 9)

EASTER EVENTS:

PHOENIX -

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors (April 5)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: varies by seat, section

Arizona Bike Week (April 5-9)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: View schedule.

Admission: $23 - $63 (various packages available).

Concerts:

April 6: Creedence Clearwater Revisited

April 7: Korn

April 8: Alice Cooper with Co-Op

Country Thunder (April 6-7)

Where: Florence, Arizona

Time: Thursday, 2 p.m. - 2 a.m., Friday - Sunday, 1 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Admission: $50+ (daily passes, weekend passes available).

Headliners:

April 6: Chris Young

April 7: Dierks Bentley

April 8: Thomas Rhett

April 9: Blake Shelton



Phoenix Film Festival (April 6-13)

Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85054

Time: Varies. View schedule of film screenings.

Admission: $13 per screening. Packages available. Those very $40 - $300.

Art Link's First Friday (April 7)

Where: Along Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Free movie in the park - Hop (April 7)

Where: Glendale's Murphy Park, 58th and Glendale avenues

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

Free movie in the park - Pete's Dragon (April 7)

Where: Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks

Bring Me The Horizon (April 7)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $38.50

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (April 7)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: varies by seat, section

The Cocktail Society (April 7)

Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7830 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $85 - $100

**Special note: Harlem Globetrotters have three performances this week at two different venues. See below.

Harlem Globetrotters (April 7)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $18

Harlem Globetrotters (April 8)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Admission: $18+

Flavors of the West (April 8)

Where: Downtown Litchfield Park

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (VIP starts at 11 a.m.)

Admission: $45 - $100

The Good Life Festival - Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald (April 8)

Where: Encanterra Country Club,

Time: 36460 N. Encanterra Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Admission: $40 - $70

Gilbert Global Village Festival (April 8)

Where: 50 E. Civic Center Drive, Gilbert AZ

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: Free (food available for purchase. No ATM on-site).

Free movie: Moana (April 8)

Where: Scottsdale Promenade (Frank Lloyd Wright and N. Scottsdale Road) Parking lot near Nordstrom Rack.

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.

Scottsdale Culinary Festival (April 8-9)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $12 (online), $15 at the door. VIP - $150 on Saturday, $125 on Sunday

Special note: LeAnn Rimes performs April 8.

Phoenix Lights: 21 Savage, Alesso, Asadi, Cashmere Cat, Codeko (April 8-9)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Time: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $159 - $399