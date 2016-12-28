Things to do in Phoenix: 13 things to do this week around the Valley (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1)

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

It's "Snow Week" at the Arizona Science Center! More than 60 tons of snow has fallen at the science center for guests to play in. There are also special events and demonstrations planned throughout the week.

Comedians Jay Pharoah and Cedric the entertainer visit the Valley. The Cactus Bowl Fiesta Bowl are this weekend and, of course, New Year's Eve. Scroll down to check out the parties and events happening around Phoenix.

Snow week at Arizona Science Center (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, 2017)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $13 - $18

Cactus Bowl: Boise State Broncos vs Baylor Bears (Dec. 27)

Where: Chase Field

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Jay Pharoah (Dec. 29-31)

Where: Tempe Improv

Time: performance times vary by date

Admission: $25

Cedric the entertainer (Dec. 29-30)

Where: Stand Up Live

Time: performance times vary by date

Admission: $42.50

Snoop Dogg (Dec. 29)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $55+

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors (Dec. 29)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: the music of David Bowie (Dec. 30)

Where: Phoenix Symphony

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $55+

Fiesta Bowl Parade (Dec. 31)

Where: Central Avenue & Montebello Avenue in Phoenix

Time: Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl - Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers (Dec. 31)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium

Time: 5 p.m.

Phoenix Zoo's "Noon" Year's Eve (Dec. 31)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: 9 a.m. - noon

Admission: included with zoo admission

