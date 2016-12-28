Things to do in Phoenix: 13 things to do this week around the Valley (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1)

Current
PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?
It's "Snow Week" at the Arizona Science Center! More than 60 tons of snow has fallen at the science center for guests to play in. There are also special events and demonstrations planned throughout the week.
Comedians Jay Pharoah and Cedric the entertainer visit the Valley. The Cactus Bowl Fiesta Bowl are this weekend and, of course, New Year's Eve. Scroll down to check out the parties and events happening around Phoenix.
Snow week at Arizona Science Center (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, 2017)
Where: Arizona Science Center
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $13 - $18
Cactus Bowl: Boise State Broncos vs Baylor Bears (Dec. 27)
Where: Chase Field
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Jay Pharoah (Dec. 29-31)
Where: Tempe Improv
Time: performance times vary by date
Admission: $25
Cedric the entertainer (Dec. 29-30)
Where: Stand Up Live
Time: performance times vary by date
Admission: $42.50
Snoop Dogg (Dec. 29)
Where: Comerica Theatre
Time: 8 p.m.
Admission: $55+
Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors (Dec. 29)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Phoenix Symphony: the music of David Bowie (Dec. 30)
Where: Phoenix Symphony
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $55+
Fiesta Bowl Parade (Dec. 31)
Where: Central Avenue & Montebello Avenue in Phoenix
Time: Parade starts at 10 a.m.
Fiesta Bowl - Ohio State Buckeyes vs Clemson Tigers (Dec. 31)
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium
Time: 5 p.m.
Phoenix Zoo's "Noon" Year's Eve (Dec. 31)
Where: Phoenix Zoo
Time: 9 a.m. - noon
Admission: included with zoo admission
Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks (ends Jan. 2, 2017)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: Included with zoo admission
Phoenix ZooLights (through Jan. 8, 2017)
Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Admission: $12.95 - $19.95
Lights of the World (through Jan. 29)
Where: Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler AZ 85226
Time: Varies throughout the week
Admission: $14.99 - $24.99 (parking is $10. Cash only).