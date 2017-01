PHOENIX - Looking for something to do?

From food festivals to theatre to concerts and comedians, there is a lot that happens in the Valley each week. Scroll down to check out this week's top events.

SUBMIT AN EVENT: Did I miss one? Send me an email and let me know!

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY (JAN. 16)

View our list of MLK Day events and celebrations happening around the Valley

Arizona Theatre Company: Fiddler on the Roof (through Jan. 29)

Where: Herberger Theatre Center’s Center Stage, 222 E. Monroe, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: varies by performance. View full calendar.

Admission: $46 - $85

Childsplay: Cat in the Hat (weekends, through Feb. 19)

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe AZ 85281

Time: Saturdays, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m.

Admission: $12 - $26

Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction (Jan. 14-22)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: Exhibits open at 8 a.m. See the full schedule.

Admission: $20 - $190 (admission varies by day)

Canada Week at Queen Creek Olive Mill (Jan. 14-22)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Illusionists – Live from Broadway (Jan. 17-22)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: varies by night

Admission: $20 - $99

Russo and Steele Auto Auction (Jan. 18-22)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258

Time: Auction opens at 9 a.m. View schedule.

Admission: varies by day, $20 - $30

Miranda Sings Live…You’re Welcome (Jan. 19)

Where: Celebrity Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $39.50 - $75

Disney on ice: Worlds of Enchantment (Dec. 19-22)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: varies by date. Matinee performances available.

Admission: $11+

Comedian Nick Swardson (Jan. 19-21)

Where: Stand Up Live

Time: varies by evening.

Admission: $27

Comedian Joey Diaz (Jan. 19-21)

Where: Tempe Improv

Time: varies by evening

Admission: $22

Science With a Twist: Shhh…’Booze’ and Secret Science (Jan. 20)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Admission: $10 - $12

Arizona Balloon Classic (Jan. 20-22)

Where: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85037

Time: varies throughout the weekend. View full schedule.

Admission: $15 - $20. Parking is $10.

**Tethered rides are $25. No balloon activity between 10A-4P. Balloons "glow" at night. Food vendors on site.

Arizona Coyotes vs Tampa Bay Lightning (Jan. 21)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: $17.50+

AZ on the Rocks anniversary celebration (Jan. 22)

Where: AZ on the Rocks, 16447 N. 91st Street, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Time: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

The King: The Music of Elvis (Jan. 22)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: 3 p.m.

Admission: $46 - $58