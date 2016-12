PHOENIX - Next year, Tempe will have its own farmers market cafe like Phoenix.

The Tempe Public Market Cafe will be similar to the Phoenix Public Market Cafe in downtown Phoenix, which serves health-focused items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Tempe's cafe will be located in South Tempe near Warner and Rural Roads.

It is the latest project from Valley restauranteurs Aaron Chamberlin -- ,who opened St. Francis in 2009 and the Phoenix Public Market Cafe in 2012 -- and his brother, David Chamberlin.

"We see a huge opportunity in South Tempe, an area that is very much underserved when it comes to locally-owned restaurants," said Aaron Chamberlin in a prepared statement.

Tempe's market will be housed in a 3,200-square-foot building and will have a full bar, dining room and outdoor patio.

Right now, it is expected to open sometime during summer 2017.