Solar Eclipse 2017: Arizona Science Center hosting viewing party on August 21

PHOENIX - The Arizona Science Center is gearing up for the total eclipse.

On Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Science Center will host a total eclipse viewing party with themed activities and sunglasses for guests.

While Arizonans will not see the full total eclipse where the moon passes in front of the sun completely covering it up, we should see a partial eclipse. (The total eclipse will happen over a 70-mile-wide path between Colorado and North Carolina.)

The Science Center said it has "solar viewing glasses" for the first 300 people. There will also be a rocket launch, solar bead bracelet making, eclipse art activities and discounts on shows at the planetarium.

The viewing party is included with regular admission, $13 - $18.

The eclipse is expected to start at 9:13 a.m. with maximum viewing at 10:33 a.m., according to the science center.