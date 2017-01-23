Singh Meadows: Tempe's newest farmer's market, farm, cafe, juice bar

TEMPE, AZ - The owners behind Singh Farm in Scottsdale have launched a new project in Tempe.

Singh Meadows is a 72-acre farm, farmer's market, cafe and juice bar near Curry Road and McClintock Drive, located behind Big Surf Waterpark.

It is a project that Ken and Lee Singh have spent three years working on, prepping the soil, tilling the land and planting seeds, according to a media release sent out last week. The area used to house the Rio Salado Golf Course.

"The process to remediate the soil and create the soil food web needed to grow nutrient dense heirloom vegetables took two and a half years. Chemicals were flushed and organics were added," Ken said in a prepared statement.

The farmer's market will sell organic and seasonal vegetables, herbs and fruits on Saturdays and Sundays. The hours are currently 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Singh Meadows celebrated its grand opening last weekend).

The Singh family teamed up with Frank Belosic, Jay Bogsinske and Dan Medlen to develop the cafe and juice bar.

Right now the cafe sells salads, pastries, coffee and fresh-pressed juices. We're told that it will eventually sell house-made pizzas and pastas.

Lee said Singh Meadows will continue to change over time with new concepts, ideas and crops.

"We are dedicated to building a retreat where the community can come together to relax and enjoy nature in the middle of a bustling city," said Lee in a prepared statement.

IF YOU GO:

Singh Meadows, 1490 E. Weber Drive, Tempe AZ 85281

www.facebook.com/SinghMeadows