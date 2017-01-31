Scottsdale Western Week: 7 Old West-themed events to check out throughout the week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - When it comes to the American West, what comes to mind?

Cowboys. Horse ranchers. Cacti and mountains. Of course, gunfights in the middle of town.

The City of Scottsdale is celebrating "Western Week" this week and next with festive events leading up to the annual Parada del Sol Parade and Trail's End festival.

Below is the week's events and what to see at the parade and festival:

Rhinestones, Rodeo and Retro Style (Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.): The Cowgirls Historical Foundation will have an exhibit at Scottsdale's Museum of the West showing off vintage clothing from the Old West. Museum admission is required - $8 - $13.

Meet the author: Robert Knott (Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.): Knott will be at Scottsdale's Museum of the West to give a talk and sign copies of his book, Robert B. Parker's Revelation. The event is free and open to the public. If you want to explore the museum galleries, you will have to purchase museum admission, $8 - $13.

Tombstone's Social Life - What Folks Did When They Weren't Gunfighting (Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.): Marshall Trimble is Arizona's official state historian. During this talk, he'll give his perspective on what life of life in the days of the Old West.

Gold Palette ArtWalk (Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.): State historian Melanie MacEachern and Scottsdale historian Joan Fudala will lead a walking tour of Scottsdale's arts district.

Hashknife Pony Express (Feb. 10 at noon): Two dozen members of the Hashknife Pony Express will end their 200-mile ride from Winslow to Scottsdale on Feb. 10. They will deliver 20,000 letters to the USPS in a traditional that has been going on since 1958. There will be a brief ceremony and a meet-and-greet. This is free and open to the public.

Old Town Farmer's Market (Feb. 11, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.): Visit the weekly farmer's market to select fresh produce, meats and vegetables.

Parada Del Sol Parade and Trail's End Festival (Feb. 11, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.): Celebrate the Old West with the Parada del Sol Parade as horse-drawn carriages, wagons and floats make there make through Scottsdale. Stay for the Trail's End festival for re-enacted gunfights, dancing, music and a petting zoo. The parade goes on from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival goes from noon to 4 p.m. More information.