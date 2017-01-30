Scottsdale Promenade redesign: new look to bring new restaurants, stores to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale Promenade will undergo a redesign this year to give the shopping center an updated look, bring in more restaurants and businesses, officials announced last week.

Artist rendering, Scottsdale Promenade

New construction: A three-building pad will be built in the southwest corner where Fox Sports Grill once was. That space will house new businesses and restaurants, including Blaze Pizza, a fast-and-casual, design-your-own pizza chain, and Modern Market, a Colorado-based restaurant that serves healthy and simple dishes.

An updated look: The stores on the interior of the 78-acre property will also get a splash of new paint and changes to its facade.

The construction project has already begun and is expected to be finished in the second quarter of this year, according to officials. The painting and facade changes are expected to start in March and be completed by the third quarter.

The Scottsdale Promenade is located at Frank Lloyd Wright and North Scottsdale Road.

