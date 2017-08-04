Pizza People Pub bought by new owners, plans to reopen in August

PHOENIX - Update (Aug. 3, 2017): Pizza People Pub officially reopens to the public on Wednesday, August 3.

In a Facebook message, the restaurant said the bar was extended and more seats were added, and some changes were made to the beer list. The menu, however, was untouched.

The hours will be Monday - Thursday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

-------

Original story:

New owners have purchased Pizza People Pub and plan to reopen the restaurant.

"This is something we've always wanted to do," said Lauren Cole, who bought the restaurant along with her husband, Michael, and her parents.

She said the team plans on keeping the restaurant's name and menu customers are used to.

The restaurant will remain closed for the next few weeks, Cole said, to make some minor repairs, and hire and train staff. The restaurant hopes to open on August 1, she said.

The previous owners closed the eatery on June 11 citing an increase in costs, new restaurants in the area and fewer customers.

Lauren said she and her husband have worked -- even met -- in the restaurant industry for years and had been looking at purchasing a space recently.

"This is the one we've been waiting for," she said.

The new owners posted a note to the restaurant's Facebook page on July 2 introducing themselves and announced the reopening. Many people left positive comments looking forward to the opening and requested their favorite items stay on the menu.

IF YOU GO:

Pizza People Pub (reopening August)

1326 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004