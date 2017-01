PHOENIX - If you have yet to make it to the Phoenix Zoo to check out the lights and animal displays, you have some more time.

Zoo Lights has been extended through Jan. 15, the zoo announced Thursday. It was previously scheduled to end Jan. 8.

The zoo said it was extending the display because it rained on a few nights surrounding the holidays.

Zoo Lights runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10.95 - $19.95.

Visit www.PhoenixZoo.org for more information.