PHOENIX - Happy New Year!

Whether your New Year's resolution is to eat healthier, get more exercise or be positive more often, make sure it includes exploring our great city.

Each week we gather the best events happening around town from concerts to food festivals to movie nights at the park. Scroll down to see what is happening around town this week.

Did I miss a good one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with the details.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat (Jan. 3)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: varies by seat, section

Night of the Three Kings (Jan. 6)

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix AZ 85008

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Included with Zoolights ($12.95 - $19.95)

**This is also the last weekend to see Phoenix Zoo Lights

Arizona Theatre Company's Fiddler on the Roof (Jan. 6 - 29)

Where: Herberger Theater

Time: Performances vary by night. View schedule.

Admission: $25 - $65

Glendale Glitter & Glow Block Party (Jan. 7)

Where: Downtown Glendale

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Grand Wine Festival (Jan. 7)

Where: Heritage Park

Time: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: $15 - $20

Arizona Coyotes vs New York Islanders (Jan. 7)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 6 p.m.

Admission: $17.50+

MacFest: Mesa Arts & Crafts Festival (Jan. 7)

Where: Downtown Mesa

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 8)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Admission: varies by seat, section

Zoppe: An Italian Family Circus (Dec. 27 - Jan. 8)

Where: Chandler center for the Arts

Time: varies by night

Admission: $15 - $40

Lights of the World (through Jan. 29)

Where: Rawhide, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler AZ 85226

Time: Varies throughout the week

Admission: $14.99 - $24.99 (parking is $10. Cash only).