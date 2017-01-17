Phoenix spring festivals: From food to music to art, 80 festivals to visit this spring in Phoenix

Current
PHOENIX - Between now and May, there are more than 80 festivals planned in nearly every part of the Valley.
Phoenix. Mesa. Scottsdale. Gilbert. Glendale. Tempe. Chandler. Peoria. There is at least one festival happening in each city and town. Everything from food festivals to music festivals, to Arizona Renaissance Festival and The Great American Beer Festival, you're likely to find something that you'd like to attend.
Did we forget to mention the chocolate festival? Whiskey and cheese festival?
We've rounded up as many of the festivals from now through May that we could find. Scroll down and check them out. If you go to one, let us know!
Did I miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com and let me know. I'll take a look!
