PHOENIX - Now that the weather is cooling down in Phoenix, it is a great time to go outside and explore your local farmers markets.

We've mapped out over a dozen farmers markets around the Valley that are practically in your backyard.

Scroll below to find one near you. Did I miss one? Send me an email and let me know the details.

Plaza Fountainside Farmers Market (Fountain Hills) (Wednesdays, Nov. - Apr)

12645 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chandler Farmers Market (Thursdays)

3. S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler AZ 85225

Time: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sun City Farmers Market (Thursdays)

16820 N. 99th Avenue, Sun City AZ 85351

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Fountain Hills Farmers Market (Thursdays, opens Oct. 27)

16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills 85268

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m

Carefree Farmers Market (Fridays)

101 Easy Street, Carefree AZ 85377

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mesa Farmers Market (Fridays)

20. E. Main Street, Mesa AZ 85201

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix Open Air Market (Saturdays)

14 E. Pierce Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Gilbert Farmers Market (Saturdays)

222 N. Ash Street, Gilbert AZ 85234

Time: 8 a.m. - noon

Uptown Farmers Market (Wednesdays & Saturdays)

5757 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85012

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Wednesdays) and 9 a.m. 1 p.m. (Saturdays)

Tempe's (indoor) Farmers Market (everyday)

805 S. Farmer Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281

Time: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market (Saturdays)

3806 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Time: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Goodyear Farmers Market (Saturdays)

3151 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear AZ 85932

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market (Saturdays)

3502 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix AZ 85032

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Peoria Farmers Market (Saturdays)

9744 W. Northern Avenue, Peoria AZ 85345

Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Camelback Farmers Market (Saturdays, opens Oct. 22)

Vincent on Camelback, 3920 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85018

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Anthem Farmers Market (Sundays)

41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem AZ 85086

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market (Sundays)

4700 E. Warner Road, Phoenix AZ 85044

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Oct. - May), 8 a.m. - 11 a .m. (June - Sept.)

Center Point Farmers Market - Tempe (Sundays, opens Oct. 23)

Mill Avenue and 7th Street, Tempe

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.