PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

From concerts and games, to festivals and free movies, take a look at this weekend's events roundup. Have one to add? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with all the details.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres (June 6-8)

Where: Chase Field

Time: Tuesday & Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Admission: varies by seat, section

Boston (June 8)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $46

Free movie in the park - Disney's Frozen (June 9)

Where: CityScape Phoenix in downtown

Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

**bring blanket, chairs and snacks

Queen Creek Corn Roast (June 9)

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free (Food, drinks available for purchase)

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen (June 9)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $79

Valley Youth Theatre's The Wizard of Oz, The Musical (June 9-25)

Where: Herberger Theatre Company

Time: 7 p.m. (2 p.m. matinee on some weekends)

Admission: $20 - $38.50

Scottsdale Mighty Mud Mania (June 10)

Where: Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85250

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Admission: Original course is free 0-17, Extreme Course (18+) is $10 per person.

Prowl & Play at Phoenix Zoo: Kids Street Fest (June 10)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $6 for members, $8 - non-members. Children 2 and younger are free.

Julianne and Derek Hough: MOVE Tour (June 10)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $39

Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks (June 10)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $11+

Bloomin' Beerfest (June 10)

Where: Irish Cultural Center, 1106 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $30 - pre-sale, $40 - at the gate

Phoenix Rising vs WhiteCaps FC2 (June 10)

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $10+

Arizona Rattlers vs Cedar Rapids Titans (June 11)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 3 p.m.

Admission: $10+

Chicago & the Doobie Brothers (June 11)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $25

OUT OF TOWN:

Flagstaff Blues & Brews (June 10)

Where: Continental Driving Range, 5200 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road, Flagstaff AZ 86004

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $35 - $85

Made in the Shade Beer Tasting Festival (June 10) (21+)

Where: Coconino County Fairgrounds (Pepsi Amphitheatrer)

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (VIP let in at noon)

Admission: $45 - $80