PHOENIX -

Looking for something to do this week or weekend in Phoenix?

Let us help! We gather the top events, concerts, festivals and games happening each week around the Valley.

Related: 75 food, drink, music and art festivals to check out around Phoenix in the fall

Scroll down to check out what is going on this week.

Want to submit a community event? Email the details to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs L.A. Dodgers (August 8-10)

Where: Chase Field

Time: 6:40 p.m. each game in series

Admission: varies by seat, section

Straight No Chaser, an a cappella ensemble & Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox (August 11)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $79+

Free movie: Disney's Moana (August 11)

Where: CityScape in downtown Phoenix

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

**bring blankets, snacks, chairs

Valley Youth Theatre: Shrek The Musical (August 11 - 27)

Where: Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Time: 7 p.m. (2 p.m. matinee on weekends)

Admission: $16.50 - $34.50

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Chicago Cubs (August 11-13)

Where: Chase Field

Time: 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday

Admission: varies by seat, section

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm (August 12)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $11+

Free Family Weekend at Phoenix Art Museum (August 12-13)

Where: Phoenix Art Museum in downtown Phoenix

Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Bring It! Live (August 12)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $36+

8 Tour - Incubus and Jimmy Eat World (August 12)

Where: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Admission: $34+

Wynonna and The Big Noise (August 12)

Where: The Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale)

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $55

Steve Martin & Martin Short (August 13)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $125+

Free concert: Robby Roberson Band (August 13)

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Time: 3 p.m.

Admission: Free (donations accepted)