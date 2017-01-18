Phoenix escape rooms: can you make it out in time? 19 escape rooms to try around the Valley

Josh Frigerio
10:02 AM, Jan 18, 2017
4 hours ago
entertainment | events

PHOENIX - It seems in the last year, escape rooms have taken over the country.

The premise is simple: You and a few friends are “locked” in a themed room no larger than a corporate office. Your job is to flip the room upside down in search of clues, work together to solve various puzzles and ultimately escape the room.

Oh yeah, you have between 45 and 60 minutes to do it. If you have not done it before, they’re a ton of fun!

We wanted to know how many escape rooms there are in the Valley. We found nearly 20! Scroll down to find an escape room closest to you and see which themes they offer.

Did we miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com and let him know.

PHOENIX:

Phoenix Escape Room:
6040 N. 7th Street, Suite 205, Phoenix AZ 85014
Rooms: Farewell, R.E.S.C.U.E., The Crimson Storm
Admission: $30 per person. Military discount available (call for details).
Epic Escape Game Phoenix:
844 N. 4th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003
Rooms: The Fortune Teller, Whimsical Library, Top Dog, Blood Thirst
Admission: $27 per person
Phoenix Puzzle Room:
106 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004
Rooms: The Pearled Pachyderm, The Curse of Madame Lumina, Captain Lockjaw, Beta Labs
Admission: $30 per person
Keyquest Escape Room:
3335 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85029
Rooms: Vacation Vandals, The Cellar, Detention
Admission: $15
Act Room Escapes:
5047 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix AZ 85044
Rooms: Trapped In A Room With A Zombie
Admission: $28
The Crypt Escape Rooms:
4302 E. Ray Road, Suite 104, Phoenix AZ 85044
Rooms: Puzzles of Superstition Mountains, The Infirmary
Admission: $24-$28 per person
North Valley Escape Room:
42302 N. Vision Way, Suite 104, Anthem AZ 8508
Rooms: The Great Outdoors, The Principal’s Office, Escape from Alcatraz,
Admission: $24.95 - $29.95
Paniq Escape Room:
1638 S. 7th Street, Phoenix AZ 85034
Rooms: Aliens, Kidnapped, Wild West
Admission: $20 - $32
GILBERT:

Phoenix Escape Room – Gilbert:
1422 W. Warner Road, space A 102, Gilbert AZ 85233
Rooms: PipeWorks: For Thee and the Solemn Few, Private Detective Agency Knight & Rook Investigations, Cashout
Admission: $25 - $30
Downtown Gilbert Escape Room:
7 E. Palo Verde Street, #9, Gilbert AZ 85296
Rooms: casino heist, the bunker,
Admission: $30
Cluemaster Escape Rooms:
425 W. Guadalupe Road, #117, Gilbert AZ 85233
Rooms: Creature of the Year, Shawshanked,
Admission: $28
TEMPE:

Dare to Escape AZ:
9875 S. Priest Drive, #101, Tempe AZ 85284
Rooms: The Cult of Mithras, X-Child, The Vault
Admission: $28 per person
Escape Zone:
414 S. Mill Avenue, #112, Tempe AZ 85281
Rooms: The Inheritance, jail break, Lunar Lab
Admission: $29 per person
SCOTTSDALE:

Escape The Room Arizona:
7017 E. Main Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Rooms: The Apartment, Western Bank Heist, The Rec Room, The Dig
Admission: $32.23 per person
Riddle Escape Room:
2334 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite A120, Scottsdale AZ 85257
Rooms: Agents Wanted, FBI Interview, The Heist, Dr. Riddler’s Lab, Prison Break
Admission: $28
MESA:

Escape Adventure:
7125 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Mesa AZ 85209
Rooms: Escape the dead, Patriot Path, Escape Wonderland, Escape Game Night
Admission: $28
Escape Room Mesa:
86 W. University Drive, #110, Mesa AZ 85201
Rooms: Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Captain's Quarters, The Legend of the Lost Dutchman, Cabin in the Woods, Hansel and Gretel, Santa's Workshop
Admission: $30
The Sleuth Box:
2400 W. Medtronic Way, #3, Tempe AZ 85281
Rooms: The Study
Admission: $30
PEORIA:

Baffled Escape Rooms:
7420 W. Cactus Road, Suite B12, Peoria AZ 85381
Rooms: Nuclear Meltdown, The Trap, Davinci’s Secret: search for the holy grail
Admission: $28 per person
