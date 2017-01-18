Phoenix escape rooms: can you make it out in time? 19 escape rooms to try around the Valley

PHOENIX - It seems in the last year, escape rooms have taken over the country.
The premise is simple: You and a few friends are “locked” in a themed room no larger than a corporate office. Your job is to flip the room upside down in search of clues, work together to solve various puzzles and ultimately escape the room.
Oh yeah, you have between 45 and 60 minutes to do it. If you have not done it before, they’re a ton of fun!
We wanted to know how many escape rooms there are in the Valley. We found nearly 20! Scroll down to find an escape room closest to you and see which themes they offer.
Phoenix Escape Room:
6040 N. 7th Street, Suite 205, Phoenix AZ 85014
Rooms: Farewell, R.E.S.C.U.E., The Crimson Storm
Admission: $30 per person. Military discount available (call for details). More information.
Phoenix Escape Room – Gilbert:
1422 W. Warner Road, space A 102, Gilbert AZ 85233
Rooms: PipeWorks: For Thee and the Solemn Few, Private Detective Agency Knight & Rook Investigations, Cashout
Admission: $25 - $30 More information.
Riddle Escape Room:
2334 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite A120, Scottsdale AZ 85257
Rooms: Agents Wanted, FBI Interview, The Heist, Dr. Riddler’s Lab, Prison Break
Admission: $28 More information.
MESA:
Escape Adventure:
7125 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Mesa AZ 85209
Rooms: Escape the dead, Patriot Path, Escape Wonderland, Escape Game Night
Admission: $28 More information.
Escape Room Mesa:
86 W. University Drive, #110, Mesa AZ 85201
Rooms: Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Captain's Quarters, The Legend of the Lost Dutchman, Cabin in the Woods, Hansel and Gretel, Santa's Workshop
Admission: $30 More information.