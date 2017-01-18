Phoenix escape rooms: can you make it out in time? 19 escape rooms to try around the Valley

PHOENIX - It seems in the last year, escape rooms have taken over the country.

The premise is simple: You and a few friends are “locked” in a themed room no larger than a corporate office. Your job is to flip the room upside down in search of clues, work together to solve various puzzles and ultimately escape the room.

Oh yeah, you have between 45 and 60 minutes to do it. If you have not done it before, they’re a ton of fun!

We wanted to know how many escape rooms there are in the Valley. We found nearly 20! Scroll down to find an escape room closest to you and see which themes they offer.

Did we miss one? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com and let him know.

PHOENIX:

Phoenix Escape Room:

6040 N. 7th Street, Suite 205, Phoenix AZ 85014

Rooms: Farewell, R.E.S.C.U.E., The Crimson Storm

Admission: $30 per person. Military discount available (call for details).

More information.

Epic Escape Game Phoenix:

844 N. 4th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003

Rooms: The Fortune Teller, Whimsical Library, Top Dog, Blood Thirst

Admission: $27 per person

More information.

Phoenix Puzzle Room:

106 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004

Rooms: The Pearled Pachyderm, The Curse of Madame Lumina, Captain Lockjaw, Beta Labs

Admission: $30 per person

More information.

Keyquest Escape Room:

3335 W. Peoria Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85029

Rooms: Vacation Vandals, The Cellar, Detention

Admission: $15

More information.

Act Room Escapes:

5047 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix AZ 85044

Rooms: Trapped In A Room With A Zombie

Admission: $28

More information.

The Crypt Escape Rooms:

4302 E. Ray Road, Suite 104, Phoenix AZ 85044

Rooms: Puzzles of Superstition Mountains, The Infirmary

Admission: $24-$28 per person

More information.

North Valley Escape Room:

42302 N. Vision Way, Suite 104, Anthem AZ 8508

Rooms: The Great Outdoors, The Principal’s Office, Escape from Alcatraz,

Admission: $24.95 - $29.95

More information.

Paniq Escape Room:

1638 S. 7th Street, Phoenix AZ 85034

Rooms: Aliens, Kidnapped, Wild West

Admission: $20 - $32

More information.

GILBERT:

Phoenix Escape Room – Gilbert:

1422 W. Warner Road, space A 102, Gilbert AZ 85233

Rooms: PipeWorks: For Thee and the Solemn Few, Private Detective Agency Knight & Rook Investigations, Cashout

Admission: $25 - $30

More information.

Downtown Gilbert Escape Room:

7 E. Palo Verde Street, #9, Gilbert AZ 85296

Rooms: casino heist, the bunker,

Admission: $30

More information.

Cluemaster Escape Rooms:

425 W. Guadalupe Road, #117, Gilbert AZ 85233

Rooms: Creature of the Year, Shawshanked,

Admission: $28

More information.

TEMPE:

Dare to Escape AZ:

9875 S. Priest Drive, #101, Tempe AZ 85284

Rooms: The Cult of Mithras, X-Child, The Vault

Admission: $28 per person

More information.

Escape Zone:

414 S. Mill Avenue, #112, Tempe AZ 85281

Rooms: The Inheritance, jail break, Lunar Lab

Admission: $29 per person

More information.

SCOTTSDALE:

Escape The Room Arizona:

7017 E. Main Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Rooms: The Apartment, Western Bank Heist, The Rec Room, The Dig

Admission: $32.23 per person

More information.

Riddle Escape Room:

2334 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite A120, Scottsdale AZ 85257

Rooms: Agents Wanted, FBI Interview, The Heist, Dr. Riddler’s Lab, Prison Break

Admission: $28

More information.

MESA:

Escape Adventure:

7125 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Mesa AZ 85209

Rooms: Escape the dead, Patriot Path, Escape Wonderland, Escape Game Night

Admission: $28

More information.

Escape Room Mesa:

86 W. University Drive, #110, Mesa AZ 85201

Rooms: Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Captain's Quarters, The Legend of the Lost Dutchman, Cabin in the Woods, Hansel and Gretel, Santa's Workshop

Admission: $30

More information.

The Sleuth Box:

2400 W. Medtronic Way, #3, Tempe AZ 85281

Rooms: The Study

Admission: $30

More information.

PEORIA:

Baffled Escape Rooms:

7420 W. Cactus Road, Suite B12, Peoria AZ 85381

Rooms: Nuclear Meltdown, The Trap, Davinci’s Secret: search for the holy grail

Admission: $28 per person

More information.