PHOENIX - Over Easy plans to open another restaurant in the Valley.

The breakfast eatery will open at the Biltmore Center II at 24th Street and Camelback, adjacent to Biltmore Fashion Park, in September, according to a news release.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will mark the concept's fifth Valley location since opening in 2008. The other restaurants are in Arcadia, Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale. An out-of-state restaurant is in Washington.

Over Easy is one of 23 Arizona restaurants featured on Guy Fieri's Diner's, Drive-Ins and Dives.

IF YOU GO:

Over Easy (opening September 2017)

2398 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

http://eatatovereasy.com