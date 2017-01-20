New Scottsdale restaurants: 6 restaurants, bars coming to Scottsdale this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale had a big year in 2016, with new restaurants and bars joining the culinary scene.

Farm + Craft, Bourbon & Bones, Zen Culinary, Fat Ox, Hand Cut, and Sonata's Restaurant all opened last year. Postino expanded into Scottsdale, and Camelback Inn replaced its signature restaurant BLT Steak with Lincoln and Bar 1936.

Smoke Haus opened with Santa Maria-style barbecue and unfortunately closed four months later.

The question is, what can we expect for 2017? Some more restaurants! Scroll down to see the restaurants we already know are coming to Scottsdale..

NOW OPEN

THE MISSION - KIERLAND

Chef Matthew Carter is expanding his Mexican restaurant to two locations, both in Scottsdale. The Mission (the original) is located in Old Town Scottsdale. The new location is further north at Scottsdale's Kierland Commons. That location opened in the middle of January.

ELLURE MARTINI LOUNGE

Ellure is Scottsdale's newest upscale bar and lounge. It is located where Six lounge used to be. "Our vision in designing Ellure Lounge was to bring class back to Old Town Scottsdale," said owner Chris Sprow in a prepared news release. The lounge has oversized plush seating, high tops and will serve premium alcohol. Entertainment is described as an "eclectic mash-up of the coolest lounge beats." They also have a VIP room for private parties. It has its own bar and entrance.

The grand opening is Jan. 20-21. It is located at 7316 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85251.



COMING SOON

LIBERTY STATION TAVERN

Liberty Station is described as an American tavern and smokehouse. It will serve American comfort food "with regional touches," according to a news release. It is the latest concept from Keeler Hospitality Group, who also owns Market Street Kitchen. Its meats will come from Creekstone Farms (Kansas) and be smoked on a custom-made smoker. Menu items include Tavern Mac and Cheese (cheddar cream, bacon breadcrumbs, Pasilla chiles), Boston Lobster Roll (lemon aioli, celery, brioche roll), and Kobe Meatloaf (shoestring onions, ketchup vinegar glaze, mashed potatoes).

Liberty Station will be located at 34522 N. Scottsdale Road, which is near Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway. It is scheduled to open in February.

OBON SUSHI BAR RAMEN

If you've been down in Tucson, you may be familiar with Obon Sushi. Just after the New Year, Tucson Restaurant Group announced that the Tucson eatery was expanding to the Valley, Scottsdale specifically. The menu features modernized versions of Japanese food "with some Korean influence," according to the media announcement. Signature dishes include Obon sushi rolls, ramen and steamed buns.

Obon Sushi will be located in the Scottsdale Quarter where TK's Tavern used to be, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road. It is slated to open this spring.

SILK

Silk is an Asian restaurant that will specialize in "modern Asian tapas," according to an announcement that was sent out in December. Owner James Xie has always wanted to own his own restaurant. Now he's going after it. Silk will be located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd. It is slated to open in the fall of 2017.

MODERN MARKET

Modern Market is a Colorado-based restaurant that serves "gourmet, scratch-made goodness." It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menu items include eggs and bacon, salads, sandwiches and pizzas. The restaurant plans to open three locations in Arizona this year -- two in Scottsdale and one in Ahwatukee.

The Scottsdale locations will be near Scottsdale Fashion Square (next to Postino) and The Promenade. The one near Postino is slated to open in February while The Promenade location is expected to open in the fall.