New Phoenix restaurants: 17 eateries, bars opened their doors in January around the Valley

THE HALAL GUYS

New York-based The Halal Guys opened their first Arizona location within "The Wedge", a new shopping and restaurant complex, along Rural Road in Tempe. Halal Guys serves Middle Eastern cuisine including gyro, chicken and falafel platters and sandwiches. They have fries, hummus and Baklava. They're open late for those late-night cravings.

IF YOU GO:

1015 S. Rural Road, suite 104, Tempe AZ 85281

http://thehalalguys.com/menu/

REHAB BURGER THERAPY - TEMPE

In January, Rehab Burger Therapy quietly opened its second Valley location in Tempe after months of being under construction. With bikes hanging from the ceiling, surfboards on the walls and a tiki hit-inspired bar, Rehab is a casual and relaxed restaurant. A thick burger is this restaurant's staple -- they have more than 15 burgers on the menu! They also have sandwiches, melts, and wings.

IF YOU GO:

21 E. 6th Street, suite 146, Tempe AZ 85281

http://rehabburgertherapy.com/

THE MISSION - KIERLAND

Chef Matthew Carter expanded his upscale Latin restaurant to Phoenix's Kierland Commons. The restaurant opened in the middle of January. The original "Mission" restaurant is located in Old Town Scottsdale. Carter has a few other restaurant concepts including his newest, Fat Ox, The House Brasserie, and Zinc Bistro.

IF YOU GO:

15205 N. Kierland Blvd., Scottsdale AZ 85254

http://www.themissionaz.com/

HACHI RAMEN

Hachi Ramen opened its doors along Warner Road in Tempe. Based on the name, you can guess what its main dish is -- Ramen, which is made from scratch daily. They have four signature dishes -- Tonkosu, Shoyu, Miso and Hachi Special.

IF YOU GO:

655 W. Warner Road, suite 114, Tempe AZ 85284

https://www.facebook.com/hachiramen8/

THE DRESSING ROOM

The Dressing Room is the latest concept from Conceptually Social. It is described as a "micro-restaurant" that serves "global street food," such as yakitori, ceviche, fish tacos, fish tacos and the "all day burrito." It is located along Roosevelt Street next to MonOrchid art gallery. Currently, it is open every day for lunch and dinner.

IF YOU GO:

220 E. Roosevelt Road, Phoenix AZ 85004

JOBOT COFFEE

The beloved coffee and crepe shop has found a new home not far from its old one. Jobot Coffee closed its shop in December after being unable to secure their building from their landlord. Three weeks later, Jobot announced that it has moved into a larger space at Roosevelt Pointe.

IF YOU GO:

333 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

BREAKFAST KITCHEN BAR

Who's hungry for breakfast? The Breakfast Kitchen Bar is the latest restaurant to join the Scottsdale Quarter in January. "We're the cozy neighborhood place with a laid-back yet hip vibe," according to the website. The menu features a variety of breakfast and lunch items, including huevos rancheros, chilaquiles rojos, omelets, Challah French toast and Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza. They also have lunch items like salads, sandwiches and burgers.

IF YOU GO:

15147 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254

www.breakfastkitchenbar.com

HURTS DONUTS

Open 25 hours a day, eight days a week - Hurts Donuts opened its first Arizona shop in Tempe. They feature dozens (get it?) of donuts with different flavors and designs. Some are covered in chocolate, glazes, cereal, snickers etc. Sweet tooth? All. The. Time.

IF YOU GO:

2161 E. University, Tempe AZ 85281

http://hurtsdonutco.com/

DUNKIN DONUTS

Downtown Phoenix now has a Dunkin Donuts! The donut-and-coffee chain finally added a spot downtown to grab a box of munchkins. It is located along Central Avenue near Adams and will be open daily from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

102 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85004

https://www.dunkindonuts.com

D'LITE HEALTHY ON THE GO

This healthy fast-food eatery opened its third location in North Scottsdale last month. They serve sandwiches, salads, soups and bowls using premium ingredients.

IF YOU GO:

7337 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale AZ 85260

http://www.dlishdrivethru.com/

BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Six months after announcing they were opening a location in the Valley, Bruster's Real Ice Cream opened its doors in Gilbert. The Pennsylvania-based ice cream company makes its ice cream fresh in each store. The Gilbert location opened mid-January and is located off Ray Road. We hear that a grand opening celebration is scheduled for March, but details are still being finalized.

IF YOU GO:

709 W. Ray Road, Gilbert AZ 85229

http://brusters.com/

IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME

"It's All Greek To Me" took over a former Greek pita place at Tempe Marketplace in December. We missed them in our December roundup so we let them slide into our January one. The eatery serves Greek food, including gyros, shawarma, kababs and falafel. Customers choose their protein and then how they want it served -- inside a wrap, as a plate or with hummus.

IF YOU GO:

2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe AZ 85281

www.greek2meaz.com



BLAZE PIZZA

The fast-casual California-based pizza chain opened another location in the Valley. This time, Blaze Pizza opened in Phoenix off Bell Road. The Valley has two other locations in Avondale and Tempe. At Blaze Pizza you design the pizza from the sauce to the toppings and it goes into an oven that cooks it in minutes.

IF YOU GO:

950 E. Bell Road, suite 190, Phoenix AZ 85022

www.blazepiza.com

NOODLES AND COMPANY

Noodles and Company opened its fifth Arizona location in January. The newest location is within the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center off Ray Road. The eatery opened on Jan. 23. Noodles and Company serves a variety of pasta dishes including innovative takes on mac and cheese (Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger), spaghetti, Pan noodles, Pad Thai and buttered noodles.

IF YOU GO:

4901 E. Ray Road, Phoenix AZ 85044

https://www.noodles.com

ELLURE MARTINI LOUNGE

Ellure is Scottsdale's newest upscale bar and lounge. It is located where Six lounge used to be. "Our vision in designing Ellure Lounge was to bring class back to Old Town Scottsdale," said owner Chris Sprow in a prepared news release. The lounge has oversized plush seating, high tops and will serve premium alcohol. Entertainment is described as an "eclectic mash-up of the coolest lounge beats." They also have a VIP room for private parties. It has its own bar and entrance.

IF YOU GO:

7316 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85251

http://www.ellureaz.com/

RACK SCOTTSDALE

How good are you at pool? Rack Scottsdale is a billiards bar and lounge in Old Town Scottsdale. The bar took over the building that housed the now-closed and short-lived BBQ restaurant, Smoke Haus. It has 5 pool tables, an air hockey table and corn hole. We hear management is looking to add a putting green. The online menu features typical comfort bar food including fry baskets, onion rings, bacon-cheese fries, nachos and burgers.

IF YOU GO:

3636 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

www.rackscottsdale.com

CRAB & MERMAID FOOD TRUCK

The Scottsdale restaurant is taking its food on the road. Crab and Mermaid, a seafood concept from Square One Concepts, opened in downtown Scottsdale in 2016. The food truck will feature a "condensed" version of its menu, including Clam Chowda' soup ($10), New England lobster roll ($25) and Poke Bowl ($16). To find the truck, follow @CrabandMermaid on Twitter and Facebook.