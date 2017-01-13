PHOENIX - Seafood lovers, there are two new food trucks that will soon be roaming Valley streets.

From Poke to lobster to grilled cheese, we have your look at the trucks' menus and where you can try them out this month. Scroll down to read more.

Crab & Mermaid Fish Shop Food Truck: The Scottsdale restaurant is taking its food on the road. Crab and Mermaid, a seafood concept from Square One Concepts, opened in downtown Scottsdale in 2016. The food truck will feature a "condensed" version of its menu, including Clam Chowda' soup ($10), New England lobster roll ($25) and Poke Bowl ($16).

The food truck will be at the Russo & Steele auto auction on Jan. 18 - 22 and the Street Eats Food Festival on Feb. 11 and 12. Both events will be held at Salt River Fields.

To find the truck, follow @CrabandMermaid on Twitter and Facebook.

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster, a Maine-based food truck, appeared on Season 4 of ABC's Shark Tank and struck a deal with Barbara Corcoran. Shortly after, the concept began to franchise out its trucks. Phoenix was the first franchisee and opened in 2014. The truck temporarily closed in 2016 after a transition to new owners and hit the streets again in January. The menu features everything lobster -- lobster rolls, lobster tots and lobster grilled cheese -- and prices vary between $4 - $16.50. View menu.

To find the truck, follow @CMLobsterPHX on Twitter.