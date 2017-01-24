Mora Italian: Scott Conant's Phoenix restaurant gets opening date

PHOENIX - Chef Scott Conant is opening an Italian restaurant in Phoenix.

Mora Italian is the latest restaurant concept for the James Beard-award winning chef and occasional judge on Food Network's "Chopped."

It officially opens to the public on Feb. 3. For the first few weeks it will have dinner-only service with lunch, brunch and happy hour said to start sometime after that.

The eatery is located off 7th Street, just south of Montebello Avenue directly across from Culinary Dropout at The Yard. With its large red-and-blue neon sign with the words "Mora Italian," it should not be hard to miss. View more photos in the player above.

Conant describes Mora Italian as an osteria and wanted the restaurant to balance between - but not skimp - on high-quality food, service and environment at an approachable cost.

Mora's menu showcases a variety of homemade antipasti dishes and appetizers, hand-formed pastas and pizzas. Other entrees include the 18-ounce wood-grilled rib eye, whole boneless orata rossa, and pork Milanese.

Most appetizers vary between $5 - $9, antipasti from $9 - $14, and pastas from $15 - $24. The rib eye is the most expensive item on the menu at $39.

One element to Mora Italian that some may find intriguing is its bread cart. The table-side cart features various local breads and stromboli and is served with artichoke bomba, mascarpone butter, roasted garlic spread and eggplant caponata.

The interior incorporates different elements including brick, wood, a hand-crafted mural and tile; large black, red and blue tuft seating fills the dining room and bar, which is outlined with bright-colored chairs.

The kitchen is open to the dining soon so guests can watch the magic that happens behind the glass.

The bar has more than a dozen seats, eight large TVs and a garage that opens to the elevated patio when the temperature is right. The outdoor patio has roughly a dozen or so tables and a fireplace.

IF YOU GO:

Mira Italian, 5651 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

http://www.MoraItalian.com