Modern Market to open in Ahwatukee in June; inviting guests in for a free entree

Josh Frigerio
11:34 AM, May 24, 2017
Image courtesy Modern Market.

PHOENIX - Modern Market opened its second Arizona location in Ahwatukee.

The Colorado-based eatery opened at the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center near Interstate 10 and Ray Road on Saturday, June 3.

It joins Noodles & Company, which opened in January, and Snooze, who plans to open a fifth location in the fall.

Modern Market focuses on using real ingredients to deliver quality food at an affordable price. The menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner options including breakfast sandwiches, scrambles, salads, sandwiches, soups and brick-oven pizzas. View the menu.

To celebrate its grand opening, Modern Market is inviting people in for a free meal between June 3 and July 2, 2017. You do have to make a reservation through EventBrite.com. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

IF YOU GO:
Modern Market
4901 E. Ray Road, Phoenix AZ 85044
www.ModernMarket.com

