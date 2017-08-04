Metallica concert in Glendale: 5 things you need to know on parking, security, traffic

GLENDALE, AZ - Metallica's "WorldWired" tour will stop at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday night.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium, according to the stadium's communications office. Tickets are still available.

Before you go, here are a few things you need to know:

TIMELINE

2 p.m. - Parking lots at University of Phoenix Stadium open ($20 cash or card)

4 p.m. - Doors to the stadium open

6 p.m. - Concert starts with Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold

8:30 p.m. - Metallica takes the stage

11 p.m. - Concert expected to end

PARKING

The parking lots at University of Phoenix Stadium will open at 2 p.m. Parking is $20 per vehicle which can be paid with either cash or a credit/debit card.

"CLEAR BAG" POLICY

University of Phoenix's "clear bag" security policy will be enforced before the concert. It is recommended that no bags be brought in. However, if you bring a bag, the bag must be clear and no bigger than a standard gallon plastic bag, roughly 12" x 6" x 12".

Small clutches and purses -- no bigger than 4.5" x 6.5" -- will be allowed in.

Camera cases, bags with a pattern, stadium seat cushions, binocular cases, diaper bags, backpacks and fanny packs will not be allowed in .

Fans will also have to go through a metal detector and have their bags searched upon entry.

GENERAL ADMISSION WRISTBANDS

Fans with general admission tickets to watch the concert from the field must pick up a wristband. The wristbands will be at gates 1, 2 or 3. From there, fans will enter the stadium via the lower seating bowl or the North ramp by gate 2, the release said.

EXPECT TRAFFIC

Not only is it a Friday, but more than 50,000 fans are expected to see Metallica's show, so expect the freeways to be busy. Fans are encouraged to give themselves extra time to get to the show.

You can follow Glendale police on Twitter at @GlendaleAZPD, and Arizona Department of Transportation, @ArizonaDOT, for real-time updates.

IF YOU GO:

University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale AZ 85305

http://www.universityofphoenixstadium.com/events/2017/metallica