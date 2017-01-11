Hey Phoenix, Jon Bon Jovi needs opening act for his March 4 'This House Is Not For Sale' show

PHOENIX - Jon Bon Jovi is coming to Phoenix in March and still needs an opening act for his show -- 30 of his shows actually!

He's looking for local bands who "have the sound, style and substance to open an arena show," according to a media release sent out on Tuesday.

To enter the contest, local bands need to upload an audition video to Bon Jovi's website, or the Bon Jovi or Live Nation Facebook pages. From there, Live Nation will choose 10 finalists for each show date and Bon Jovi management will select the winner.

Here’s your chance to open for us in a city near you! Enter our Opening Act Contest! https://t.co/sXpxCZ6wsa pic.twitter.com/mt0TgFHPc8 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 10, 2017

Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale tour, which is named after the band's latest album, comes to Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 4, 2017. Tickets are currently on sale.

According to the release, the winner for Phoenix's show will be announced "on or about" Feb. 8, 2017.

Jon Bon Jovi made the announcement via Facebook Live. Watch it below: