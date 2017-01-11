Hey Phoenix, Jon Bon Jovi needs opening act for his March 4 'This House Is Not For Sale' show

PHOENIX - Jon Bon Jovi is coming to Phoenix in March and still needs an opening act for his show -- 30 of his shows actually!
He's looking for local bands who "have the sound, style and substance to open an arena show," according to a media release sent out on Tuesday.
To enter the contest, local bands need to upload an audition video to Bon Jovi's website, or the Bon Jovi or Live Nation Facebook pages. From there, Live Nation will choose 10 finalists for each show date and Bon Jovi management will select the winner.