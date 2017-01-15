Hamilton at ASU Gammage: See when the Tony Award-winning musical comes to Tempe

TEMPE, AZ - You don't want to miss your shot to see the Broadway sensation, Hamilton, at ASU Gammage.

That's because ABC15 has confirmed that the 11-time Tony Award-winning musical is coming to ASU Gammage for a 32-performance, four-week run between Jan. 30 - Feb. 25, 2018.

It will anchor the theatre's 2017-2018 season. The rest of the season will be revealed on March 27 at Gammage's annual season preview event.

"It's such an honor to bring this show to Arizona," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director of ASU Gammage, in a prepared statement. "ASU Gammage continues to be a leader in touring Broadway and with four weeks of Hamilton, 32 performances, and the first engagement of Hamilton on a college campus here at ASU, we are truly excited for something special."

If you want to see the show, ASU Gammage recommends that you purchase a season subscription for the 2017-2018 season.

"...season subscribers will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Tempe engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public," the theatre said.

Season subscriptions will go on sale to the public on May 15, 2017. Information about group and individual tickets will be announced later, the theater said.

Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers and first Treasury Secretary. The music covers a variety of styles, including hip-hop, rap, jazz and Broadway.

Popular songs include "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," and "Aaron Burr, Sir."

The show and music was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who took home three awards at the 2016 Tony Awards (book, music, actor).

ASU Gammage is currently in the middle of its 2016-2017 season. Upcoming shows include The Illusionists - Live from Broadway, Matilda The Musical, Finding Neverland, The Book of Mormon, and The Curious Incident of the dog in the night-time. Visit www.asugammage.com for more information.