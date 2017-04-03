Easter egg hunts in Phoenix: 18 Easter egg hunts, festivals, events, parades around the Valley

PHOENIX - Easter is less than two weeks away!

To celebrate, many communities will host Easter egg hunts and festivals, and at least one parade. Some are free, and others are not.

We've rounded up more than a dozen of the events planned around town. Scroll down to check them out.

El Mirage Easter Eggstravaganza! (April 8) - FREE HUNT

El Mirage's Easter festival takes place Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Parking and admission are free. There will be face painting, free photos with the Easter Bunny, egg coloring, carnival rides, petting zoo and egg hunts. There are six scheduled hunts between 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Each divided by age groups. View schedule. More information.

IF YOU GO: Gentry Park, 10410 N. El Mirage Road, AZ 85335

Fountain Hills Eggstravaganza (April 8) - FREE HUNT

More than 15,000 Easter eggs will fill Golden Eagle Park on April 8. There are three egg hunts each divided into age groups. The hunts are for kids age 7 and younger. There will also be an inflatable bounce houses, fire trucks from Fountain Hills Fire Department, crafts and a morning breakfast. More information.

IF YOU GO: Golden Eagle Park, 15900 E. Golden Eagle Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Hop & Shop Festival at The Shops at Norterra (April 8) - FREE HUNT

The Shops at Norterra's Easter festival includes an egg scavenger hunt, free photos with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, crafts, and face painting. The festival goes from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The hunt starts at 11 a.m. Kids do need to register for the hunt, so it is recommended to get to the event early. More information.

IF YOU GO: 2460 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix AZ 85085

City of Buckeye's Spring Celebration (April 8) - FREE

Buckeye's Spring Celebration will take place April 8 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sundance Park. There will be egg hunts, face painting, train rides, photos with Mr and Mrs. Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and egg decorating. The egg hunts are organized by age group. More information, egg hunt schedule.

IF YOU GO: Sundance Park, 22865 Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye AZ 85326

Ahwatukee Easter Parade & Spring Fling (April 15) - FREE

The Ahwatukee's Easter Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. The parade travels along 48th Street between Warner and Elliot. The carnival and craft fair runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Community Park near Warner and 48th Street. More information.

IF YOU GO: 48th Street and Warner Road

Chandler's Family Easter Celebration (April 15) - FREE HUNT

Chandler's Easter takes place Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Easter Egg Scramble consists of four hunts on each of the soccer fields. The hunts are open to kids age 9 and younger. They start at 10:30 a.m. Make sure to bring a basket. More information.

IF YOU GO: Snedigar Sportsplex, 4500 S. Basha Road, Chandler AZ 85248

Enchanted Island Easter Egg Hunt (April 15-16) - FREE

Enchanted Island will hold free Easter Egg hunts on April 15 & April 16 for kids 10 and younger. The hunts start at 10 a.m. The hunts are divided by ages. The earliest hunt is at 10 a.m., the latest starts at 1 p.m. View schedule. Make sure to bring your own basket. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. You do have to register before the hunt so arrive early. More information.

IF YOU GO: 1202 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85007

Peoria's Dolly Sanchez Memorial Easter Egg Hunt (April 15) - FREE HUNT

Peoria annual Easter hunt and festival takes place Saturday, April 15. There are seven candy hunts scheduled for children 10 and younger. Besides the hunt, there will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, crafts, face painting and carnival games. View hunt schedule.

IF YOU GO: Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria AZ 85382

Easter Egg-Citement at Schnepf Farms (April 15)

Schnepf Farms will have its Easter event on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be egg hunts, a wristband for unlimited rides, cookie decorating, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $20 - $25, depending on if you want a hot dog lunch included or not. Parents are $3 each or $10 which includes access to the rides. More information.

IF YOU GO: 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek AZ 85142

Surprise Spring Eggstravaganza (April 15) - FREE HUNT

The Surprise egg hunt is free and takes place April 15 from 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. The gates open at 7:30 a.m. The hunts start at 8 a.m. There are six egg hunts between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. for kids 10 and younger. Besides the hunt, there will also be a visit from Easter bunny, face painters and inflatables. More information.

IF YOU GO: Surprise Recreation Campus, 15960 N. Bullard Avenue, AZ 85374

Tempe's 2017 Egg Hunt (April 15)

There will be two egg hunts on Saturday, April 15. One from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. for kids 2-6, and one from 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. for kids 7-10. Admission is $3. Make sure to bring cash. More information.

IF YOU GO: Escalante Community Center, 2150 E. Orange Street, Tempe AZ 85281

Easter Egg-sperience at Vertuccio Farms (April 15)

Vertuccio Farms will have more than 12,000 eggs for up to 500 kids. General admission is $11 per child. Infants and adults are free. Tickets can be bought online. The egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. Make sure to bring your own basket. Besides the hunt, there is a pancake breakfast ($4 per person), games and activities.

IF YOU GO: Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa AZ 85212

Easter Egg-stravaganza at The Wigwam (April 15)

The Wigwam's Easter event includes egg roll races, bunny hop races and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event runs from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and is free. More information.

IF YOU GO: 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park's Easter Egg (April 15-16)

The Wildlife World Zoo will hold two Easter egg hunt for kids on Saturday and Sunday, April 15 & 16. The first hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. and is for kids 7 and younger. The second hunt is at 3:30 p.m. and is for kids all ages. The hunt is included with regular zoo admission ($20 - $40). More information.

IF YOU GO: 16501 W. Northern Avenue, Litchfield AZ 85340

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Easter 'Bunnyland' & Hunt (April 16)

The Fairmont is going big for Easter with brunch, a 14,000-egg hunt, and a themed "Bunnyland." Both events happen on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A special note, this event is only available to brunch and resort guests. More information.

IF YOU GO: 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85255

Rawhide Easter Egg Hunt (April 16) - FREE HUNT

Rawhide Western Town will open its doors to free on Easter Sunday and host six hunts for kids between the ages of one and 12. The Giant Golden Egg Hunt will take place at 4 p.m. on the Sonoran Lawn. The Western town will also be free. Parking is $5. More information.

Children one to four: 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. at Rawhide School House

Children five to eight: 11 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. at Rawhide Riverwalk Lawn

Children nine to 12: 2:30 p.m. at Chuck Wagon Plaza

Giant Golden Egg Hunt (all ages): 4 p.m. on Sonoran Lawn

IF YOU GO: 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler AZ 85226

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa (April 16)

The Sanctuary is celebrating Easter with a Sunday morning egg hunt, followed by brunch. The egg hunt is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Brunch is $30 or $85 per person. A special note, this event is only available to hotel guests.

IF YOU GO: 5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass (April 16)

The Sheraton Grand is hosting an Easter Egg-stravaganza from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. The egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. There will also be face painting, balloon twister, a bounce house and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The cost is $10 per child and reservations are required. More information.

IF YOU GO: 5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler AZ 85226

Easter egg hunt at Hotel Valley Ho (April 16) - FREE

Hotel Valley Ho will have an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. The hunt starts at 9 a.m. on the Zuzu patio. The eggs will be hidden throughout the property. There are prizes for the person who finds the most eggs and the golden egg. The event is free and open to the public. The hotel is also offering Easter buffet and dinner. More information and to RSVP.

IF YOU GO: 6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale AZ 85251