Ryan Seacrest will once again help America countdown to the end of 2016 and the start of 2017!

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs tonight on ABC15.

Seacrest will host alongside Jenny McCarthy.

So, who's set to perform at this year's big TV event?

Lionel Richie

Thomas Rhett

Mariah Carey

DNCE

Lukas Graham

Shawn Mendes

Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink and Ty Dolla $ign

Emeli Sande

Niall Horan

Gloria Estfan and the cast of Broadway's On Your Feet

You can watch the NYE celebration starting at 7 p.m. on ABC15!