Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline Coachella 2017!

The California music and arts festival released its lineup Tuesday. Coachella will take place April 14-16 and 21-23, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at noon Arizona time (11 a.m. Pacific).

Radiohead is scheduled to perform on April 14 and 21. Beyonce is scheduled to perform on April 15 & 22. Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform on April 16 & 23.

Also scheduled to perform are Lorde, New Order, Bon Iver, and Future.

View the full lineup below:

Visit Coachella.com for more information.