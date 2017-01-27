Chipotle Cultivate festival is not returning to Phoenix this year

PHOENIX, AZ - After back-to-back years in Arizona, Chipotle's annual Cultivate Festival will not return to the Valley of the Sun in 2017.

The free festival took place at WestWorld in 2015 and 2016 and showcased local and national chefs, cooking demos, food sustainability and information on GMOs.

Last year's event was cut short after storms and lightning moved through the area.

"Chipotle loved hosting the Cultivate Festival in Phoenix the past two years, and the community was so welcoming. The festival will not be returning to Phoenix this year, but Chipotle will have several fundraisers and fun promotions specific to Arizona this year," the company said in an emailed statement to ABC15 through its PR firm.

The festival also stopped in Kansas City and Miami, Florida last year.

It is not known what other cities, if any, the festival may travel to this year. The website still lists the dates and schedules from 2016 and a follow-up email from the company about those details was not returned.