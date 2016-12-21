Chicago's Giordano's Pizza to open Arizona location in December

PEORIA, AZ - The wait is over!

Chicago pizzeria Giordano's officially opened its doors on Tuesday. It is located in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Phoenix, today is the day! We are open in Arrowhead and can’t wait to serve you Chicago’s best stuffed deep dish pizza!

📷 : @JustinRoberts pic.twitter.com/Mxai8fHWnx — Giordano's Pizza (@GiordanosPizza) December 20, 2016

Original article:

We sound like a squeaky pizza cutter -- albeit a cheesy, gooey and delicious one -- but 2016 has been the year of the Chicago-style pizza for Arizona, especially Phoenix.

First Lou Malnati's opened at Uptown Plaza. Months later, Gino's East made headlines after announcing that it would open a location in Arcadia.

Then in July, we told you Giordano's confirmed its plans to open its first Arizona location in Peoria's arts and entertainment district.

What we did not know then was when the pizzeria would open its doors. Now we do.

Jessica Wenson, manager of marketing and public relations for the Chicago-based pizzeria, said via email that the restaurant is slated to open in late November of this year.

"We've had our eye on the Phoenix market for quite some time," she said. "Giordano's has a national frozen pizza shipping program and Phoenix has always been one of our most popular destinations, so we know we have a big fan base."

That e-commerce market of frozen pizzas was one of the same factors that brought Lou Malnati's and Gino's East to the Grand Canyon State.

At the end of August we stopped by the location to check on the progress. The inside was gutted, but still had some of the decor from the previous tenant left over.

Giordano's took over the building that was previously occupied by The Corner Bakery Cafe near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Wenson said the Arizona location will look and feel like its Chicago pizzerias -- Cubs memorabilia, included -- but will also have elements that connect with the local community.

"It's very important to us that Giordano's is part of the community , so we'll introduce some new, exciting elements that will be unique to the Phoenix market," she said.

The company is also looking forward to seeing its Cubs players stop by during Spring Training.

"With the Cubs' spring training facility close by in Mesa, we know we'll have a good amount of Cubs fans (and players) visiting us!"