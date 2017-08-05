Breakfast restaurant, NCounter, expanding to Phoenix and Scottsdale

PHOENIX - NCounter, a breakfast and lunch restaurant off Tempe's Mill Avenue, plans to open two more restaurants in the Valley.

The restaurant's second location opened recently near Roosevelt Road and First Avenue in downtown Phoenix. It is on the ground floor of Union at Roosevelt, an apartment complex, and a short walk from the Roosevelt light rail platform.

Kathy Blackwell said the Phoenix location is under a "soft" opening to give staff a chance to work out any kinks and that a grand opening is planned for a later date.

A third restaurant will be in a shopping complex near the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. in Scottsdale. Blackwell said the Scottsdale restaurant is slated to open at the end of September.

IF YOU GO:

NCounter

Tempe: 310 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe AZ 85281

Phoenix: 888 N. First Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003 (now open)

Scottsdale: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85054 (opening September)

www.ncounter.com