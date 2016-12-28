AAA: 4 sparkling places to dine for New Years

If you’re looking for a place to ring in the New Year, consider a sparkling dinner with AAA Diamonds.



With 70 AAA Five and Four Diamond restaurants and resorts sprinkled across the state, you have plenty of options to get your fill of Diamond worthy dinners this New Year.

In honor of the holiday, AAA Travel experts have pulled together a sampling of New Year’s dinners:

Café ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho : Celebrate the New Year with a three-course dinner at ZuZu inside the AAA Four Diamond Hotel Valley Ho. The menu includes lobster bisque with crème fraiche and brioche croutons, herb roasted Wagyu beef striploin with roasted fingerling potatoes, and huckleberry crème brulee. Dinner includes a complimentary rooftop champagne toast at midnight, at Hotel Valley Ho’s iconic New Year’s Eve party. Dinner is $75 per person for the 5:30 p.m. seating and $95 for the 8 p.m. seating. Reservations can be made at 480-421-7997.

Boulders Resort and Spa : Join the AAA Four Diamond resort for a specialty champagne and dinner reception to ring in 2017. Selected dinner offerings include beef Wellington, a shellfish display, hand-cut sushi, lobster gnocchi, Maryland crab cakes and a dessert display. Ring in the new year with a ball drop at 10 p.m. and a midnight champagne toast. Dinner is $120 per person, served from 8 – 10 p.m. Reservations can be made at 480-488-7317.

Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino : Join Ditka's at AAA Four Diamond Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino for dinner before playing the night away. New Year's Eve dinner choices include jumbo shrimp, lump crab, fresh linguini pasta or double crusted filet. Enjoy live entertainment in the casino throughout the night. Dinner is $29.99 per person. To make reservations, call 800-946-4452.

Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia: This AAA Four Diamond restaurant is pulling out the stops to ring in the New Year with a four-course prix fixe menu, with entrée options of wood-fired prime bone-in filet, roasted mero sea bass and Marrakesh style chicken tagine. Enjoy live jazz and dancing throughout the evening and a special balloon-drop to ring in the new year. After dinner, get ready to celebrate the new year with drinks and dancing at Mbar until 2 a.m. Dinner is $95 per person for the 6 p.m. seating and $125 for the 9 p.m. seating. For reservations, call 480-627-3200.

