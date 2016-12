PHOENIX - Are you in need of a new drink to try around the holidays?

Go beyond the peppermint liquor and hot chocolate (which is still delicious by the way) with three drinks from three upscale cocktail lounges in the Valley.

Counter Intuitive, Bitter & Twisted and The Brickyard shared three festive drink recipes with us. You can try all three of them because they're currently on the menu.

All Butter'd Up - Counter Intuitive

Ingredients:

- 2 oz Brown Butter Washed Dark Rum

- 0.5 oz Amontillado Sherry

- 0.75 oz Giffard Banana

- 1 oz Pineapple juice

- 0.5 oz lemon juice

Shaken and served over ice.

Deadman Oaxacan - Bitter & Twisted

Ingredients:

- Mezcal

- Ancho Reyes

- Cold brew

The ingredients are "stirred to perfection with a touch of Cynar," which is a bitter Italian liqueur.

Spiced Apple-Joe

This spicy cocktail is served hot so it will warm the insides on a cool winter evening in Arizona.

Ingredients:

- Sandeman Ruby Port

- Punt e Mes Sweet Vermouth

- Ancho Reyes

- R&W Apricot Liqueur

- Lemon and orange juice

- Celery bitters

IF YOU GO:

Bitter & Twisted: 1 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix AZ 85003

Counter Intuitive: 7133 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85251

The Brickyard: 85 W. Boston Street, Chandler AZ 85225