PHOENIX - When it comes to those addicting Girl Scout cookies, which is your favorite?

In a few short weeks, Girl Scout cookies troupes will set up camp outside grocery stores ready to fill your shopping car with Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas.

Each year, to start the season, Valley chefs and restaurants sign up for the "Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge" where they create a decadent dessert featuring a specific Girl Scout cookie.

Between Feb. 1 and 28, you'll be able to order these 22 desserts at Arizona restaurants, most of which are in the Valley. Two are located in Flagstaff and one is located in Maricopa.

Check out the 2017 restaurants and desserts in the slideshow below. A full list is below the slideshow.

Char Kitchen + Bar: Chocolate Mouse with Thin Mint Crumble

Where: 6107 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85250

Cost: $8

Chompie's: The Mint Cheesecake

Where: all Valley locations (Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler)

Cost: $5.99

Churn: Savannah Smile ice cream

Where: 5223 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85012

Cost: $3.00 - $3.00 per scoop

Compass Arizona Grill: Tagalong Crunch Bar

Where: Hyatt Regency Phoenix, 122 N. Second Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Cost: $8

Coupe de Tartes: Decadent Thin Mint Chocolate Tartes

Where: 1725 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix 85016

Cost: $9



Drexyl Modern American: Tagalong Cookie Dark Chocolate Sphere

Where: 8877 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258

Cost: $11

Flower Child (all locations): Toffee-tastic Chocolate Pudding

Where: all locations (Phoenix, Scottsdale)

Cost: $5

Fresko Mediterranean Kitchen: Melopita (Greek honey cake)

Where: 5033 E. Elliott, Phoenix AZ 85044

Cost: $4.50

Jalapeno Inferno: Girl Scout Banana Cream Pie

Where: 23587 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255 (Scottsdale Road)

20825 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255 (DC Ranch)

Cost: $5

Olive + Ivy: Trefoil Cherry Cheesecake Gelato

Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale AZ 85251

Cost: $3.25 a scoop

Proof Canteen: Triple Decker Do-si-do delight

Where: 10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85262

Cost: $10

Rhythm & Wine: Girl Scout Banana Cream Pie

Where: 7605 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale AZ 85255

Cost: $5

Rusconi's American Kitchen: Chocolate Chunk Samoa Pecan Pie

Where: 10637 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85028

Cost: $8

Soro Wine Room: Chocolate Mint Cheesecake Mousse

Where: 15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale AZ 85254

Cost: $7

The Crepe Club: Tag-a-Crepe-Along

Where: 2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

Cost: $7.95

The Henry: Samoa Doughnut with toasted coconut cream filling

Where: 4455 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix AZ 85018

Cost: $3 per doughnut

The Market by Jennifer's Restaurant + Bar: Twixted Trefoil Bar

Where: 3603 E. Indian School Road, Suite A, Phoenix AZ 85018

Cost: $10

The Thumb: Minty Oh!

Where: 9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

Cost: $4.25

Twisted Grove: Tagalongs Are Great Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Where: 8220 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258

Cost: $5

MARICOPA:

347 Grill at UltraStar Multi-tainment Center: Ultra Samoa brownie Parfait

Where: 16000 N. Maricopa Road, Maricopa AZ 85139

Cost: $3.95

FLAGSTAFF:

Lumberyard Brewing Company: Strawberry Shortcake Parfait (using Trefoils)

Where: 5 S. San Francisco Street, Flagstaff AZ 86001

Cost: $4.95

Silver Pine Restaurant: Samoa Tiramisu

Where: 2515 E. Butler Avenue, Flagstaff AZ 86004

Cost: $8