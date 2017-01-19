2017 Russo and Steele Scottsdale guide: must-see cars, event schedule, parking, admission

PHOENIX - More than 800 American muscle cars, hot rods, European sports cars and custom vehicles will go up for auction at Russo and Steele's annual Scottsdale collector car auction this weekend.

Whether you're building your collection, a car enthusiast or want to experience a live auto auction, this is your online guide to Russo and Steele. Scroll down to see where the auction is, how much it is, and the top cars to see.

WHEN IS IT? Jan. 18-22, 2017

WHERE IS IT? Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85258 (Loop 101 and Indian Bend Road).

HOW MUCH IS IT? General admission (Thursday - Saturday) is $30. Admission is $20 on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets can be bought on-site.

WHERE SHOULD I PARK? General admission parking is located at Salt River Fields (Pima Road/Hummingbird). A shuttle will be available Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. View map here.

Russo and Steele

SCHEDULE:

Jan. 18: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., auction preview

Jan. 19: Preview begins at 9 a.m. Auction starts at noon.

Jan. 20: Preview begins at 9 a.m. Auction starts at noon.

Jan. 21: Preview begins at 9 a.m. Auction starts at noon.

Jan. 22: Preview begins at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 11 a.m.

MUST-SEE CARS:

2004 Ford GT Prototype CP-1

2004 Ford GT Prototype CP-1

1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T

1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88

1966 Shelby GT350 Paxton Convertible

1966 Shelby GT350 Paxton Convertible

MORE THAN CARS:

While muscle cars are the focus, there is also an entertainment memorabilia auction going on as well. You can bid or just look.

Some items to hit the auction block:

KISS print signed by every original member

Albums signed by Eagle's, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, ABBA, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath

Unspecified item signed by Beatle's

Other vintage items are also on sale, including old gas pumps, neon signs and Coke machines.

Visit http://russoandsteele.com/scottsdale for more information.