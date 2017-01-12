2017 Barrett-Jackson Auction guide: Must-see cars, event schedule

PHOENIX - Beginning this weekend, 1,700 luxury, classic, and exotic cars will make their way across the auction block at the annual Barrett-Jackson auto auction.

This year's lineup includes a 1969 Corvette L88, 1970 Nova Yenko Deuce, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible, and Justin Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia.

Even if you're not bidding, there are many events and activities throughout the week for car enthusiasts, families, and those just looking to check out some unique, custom-made vehicles.

Below you'll find the event schedule, admission costs, discounts, parking and activities.



BARRETT-JACKSON 101

When is it? Jan. 14 - 22, 2017

Where is it? WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale AZ 85260

How much is it? Admission varies by day. It is less expensive to go during the week. The price increases on the weekend as the show progresses. Child tickets range from $8 to $30, and adult tickets range from $17 to $75. An all-week pass is $70 - $190. More information.

What about parking? Parking at WestWorld is FREE for Barrett-Jackson. There are some private paid lots in the area.

Ways to save on admission? Seniors (55+), military and students (with ID) can save on admission. Children 5 and younger are free. Jan. 14 is Family Value Day, and children 12 and younger are free.



EVENT SCHEDULE

Jan. 14: 8 a.m. - auction close (preview day, Family Value Day, arena polo)

Jan. 15: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (preview day, arena polo)

Jan. 16: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 17: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 18: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 19: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 20: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 21: 8 a.m. - auction close

Jan. 22: 8 a.m. - auction close

View a detailed schedule at Barrett-Jackson here.



5 CELEBRITY CARS YOU HAVE TO SEE

Justin Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia

Steven Tyler's Hennessey Venom GT

Eddie Van Halen's 1934 Ford Custom Sedan

John Lennon's 1956 Austin Princess

The original "Miami Vice" 1986 Ferrari

Take a look at three of the coolest cars hitting the auction block in the player above.



IT'S NOT JUST CARS! OTHER ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT

Cars are the big focus of Barrett-Jackson, but there are other activities besides checking out cars (and we're not complaining about that!).

Arena Polo: New to Barrett-Jackson this year is arena polo. There will be four matches between Jan. 14 and 15, including one for the Townsend Cup between USA and England. The matches are included with Barrett-Jackson admission.

Jan. 14:

12 p.m. - U.S. Military Arena Polo Team vs United Kingdom Military Polo Team

2 p.m. - The Townsend Cup: USA vs England

Jan. 15:

11:30 a.m. - International Intercollegiate Challenge Cup: USA vs Britain

1:30 p.m. - The U.S. Sherman Cup Final

Ford & Dodge Thrill Rides: Guests will be able to take Ford and Dodge models out onto the track for a test drive, and then switch to the passenger seat for a lap around with a professional stunt driver!

Monster Energy BMX Exhibition (Jan. 14): BMX riders will host multiple shows throughout the day performing stunts and tricks on their bikes.



WHAT IS BARRETT-JACKSON CEO CRAIG JACKSON LOOKING FORWARD TO?

There are so many things. More cars than we've ever had. Over 1,700 cars selling at no reserve. Great charity cars. Great celebrities with Steven Tyler selling his car here on Friday the 20th. On the 21st, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be here selling his two cars for charity, including one of his winning race cars. Justin Bieber has consigned his car. He'll be here on Saturday personally selling his car.

People come here and they have no idea of the energy and everything else that we have because it's a lifestyle event, not just the car auction. But it's different than any other auction. It's not slow-moving. we rock through and we create excitement, we create emotion here. There is nothing else like Barrett-Jackson.



Visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com for more information, to purchase tickets, and see all the cars up for auction.