2017 Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners list

Apr 2, 2017
Apr 3, 2017
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards honored the best in country music Sunday night. Here is the complete list of winners.

Entertainer of the year:

-Jason Aldean

Male vocalist of the year:

-Thomas Rhett

Female vocalist of the year:

-Miranda Lambert

New female vocalist of the year:

-Maren Morris

New male vocalist of the year:

-Jon Pardi

Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings"

-Miranda Lambert

Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man"

-Thomas Rhett

Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y."

-Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the year:

-Lori McKenna

Vocal group of the year:

-Little Big Town

Vocal duo of the year:

-Brothers Osborne

New vocal duo or group of the year:

-Brothers Osborne

Video of the year: "Forever Country"

-Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Vocal event of the year: "May We All"

-Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw

