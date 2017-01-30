Chelsey Davis is a member of the Smart Shopper team and is also filling in on traffic duties for ABC15 Mornings. On Fridays, you can watch her segment "Hitting the Road with Chelsey" to find out what's happening in the Valley over the weekend.

Chelsey is proud to be an Arizona native and is passionate about creating enterprise stories and events that impact her amAZing hometown.

Growing up in the Valley, she attended Oasis Elementary School and Centennial High School. Chelsey earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University. While in college, she served as a reporter and weather anchor for Cronkite NewsWatch, ASU’s award-winning nightly television newscast which airs on PBS in Arizona. Fun fact: One of her internships was with ABC15’s Sonoran Living show. It has come full circle and she says it's a dream come true to be working at the station full-time now.

Shortly after graduating, Chelsey worked as a traffic reporter and MMJ at a Phoenix TV station and was a host with the Arizona Cardinals (GO BIG RED) and Arizona Coyotes.

Chelsey also worked for the Arizona Cardinals in the media department and cheered for five seasons. She was the official 2014 Pro Bowl Cheerleader and was honored to represent the Cardinals in Hawaii. While she was cheering, Chelsey toured the United States and overseas visiting military camps, performing in variety shows, and providing a piece of home for our troops. One of Chelsey’s proudest accomplishments is creating the first ever 2015 Pro Bowl Jr. Cheer Special for the National Football League, where over 100 participants with special needs could interact with the professional cheerleaders, mascots and receive prizes.

Chelsey and her husband moved to Texas in 2015 where she was the morning traffic anchor for CBS 11 and feature host of the midday show in Dallas-Fort Worth. She came up with creative series including Texas-Sized Surprise, which made dreams come true for children with terminal illnesses, and Chelsey's Heroes, which featured first responders weekly after the deadly ambush on July 7, 2016.

When she's not at work, she enjoys hosting events for foundations and organizations all over Arizona. She also LOVES to hike, occasionally oil paint, dance and go on adventures with her incredible husband.

From the bottom of her heart, Chelsey would like to thank everyone and every experience that brought her to where she is today, and for opportunities to spread random acts of kindness to the community. She hopes to inspire all dreamers that nothing is impossible, and to follow your GPS (God's Plan for Success).

"Although it's important to make a great first impression, it's more important to leave a lasting one," she says.

You can contact Chelsey at Chelsey.Davis@abc15.com, follow her on Twitter at @ChelseyDavisTV and like her on Facebook at facebook.com/ChelseyDavisTV1.