President Donald Trump will do his first one-on-one interview since taking office at 9 p.m. tonight on ABC15.

“World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir will sit down with the 45th President of the United States for a one-hour special.

No questions are off limits, and the wide-ranging interview will hit on a number of hot-button topics, including waterboarding, a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and alleged voter fraud during the election.

