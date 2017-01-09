Steve Irvin to emcee MLK celebration in Surprise

In honor of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the city of Surprise, in partnership with APS and the Northwest Black History Committee, is hosting a day of celebration and service on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

ABC15 anchor Steve Irvin will emcee the event, which begins at 9 a.m. in the outside courtyard at Surprise City Hall, located at 16000 N Civic Center Plaza. It will feature a keynote address by Colonel Richard Toliver, retired USAF, author and renowned speaker with ties to the King family.

A free breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., but it is limited to the first 500 attendees.

Following the program, at 9:45 a.m., volunteers will be sent out into the community to complete service projects that include food sorting, painting, landscaping, trash collection and more. Projects will last approximately 1-4 hours.

How to get involved:

• Individuals/Families – Join us for the breakfast, the program and the day of service! If you can only attend the service project portion of the day, please arrive at 9:45 a.m. to receive an assignment. Advanced registration is not required.

• Groups – If you plan on bringing your group/club/congregation and would like to participate in the service projects, please RSVP your group name and estimated number of people to Ervin Cutwright at Ervin.Cutwright@surpriseaz.gov.

• Sponsorships – If your business or organization would like to help sponsor the event, please contact Christina Ramirez at Christina.Ramirez@surpriseaz.gov to hear about opportunities available.

• Service Project Ideas – If you would like to suggest service projects to complete, please contact Christina Ramirez at Christina.Ramirez@surpriseaz.gov.

For more information, including a parking map, please visit www.surpriseaz.gov/MLK

SURPRISE, AZ -