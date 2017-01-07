"Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction" airing Jan. 10 on ABC15

PHOENIX - ASU students at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication are shining a light on the alarming rise in prescription opioid abuse with a special report that will air on ABC15 on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Two years ago, Arizona State University students produced a statewide documentary on the perils of heroin that was watched live by 1 million viewers and won numerous honors, including the region’s top Emmy and a national Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

More than 100 students under the guidance of over a dozen faculty members are working on the new 30-minute commercial-free investigative report, “Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction."

During and after the telecast, the ABA will sponsor a call center for viewers seeking counseling on prescription opioid and heroin addiction. A 100-phone center with trained counselors will be set up in the studios of Arizona PBS on the sixth floor of the Cronkite School on ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus.

