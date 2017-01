PHOENIX -

Our ABC15 Mornings team will miss anchor Danielle Lerner for the next few months, but we are so excited for her and her husband!

Danielle gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and is heading out on maternity leave. Addison Grace was born Friday at 10:08 p.m.

Danielle will be out on maternity leave for 12 weeks.

Until then, Kim Tobin will be filling in, bringing you the latest news that matters to you weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m.

Welcome to the team, Kim!