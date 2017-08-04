CONTEST: Download our app for chance at $500

12:05 PM, Aug 4, 2017
2:12 PM, Aug 4, 2017
contests
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Could you use an extra $500 in your pocket?

We all could. That's why we're rewarding our ABC15 app users with the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card from August 7-18!

Download the free app for iOS or Android and tap the story called, "CONTEST: Enter to win a $500 Visa gift card" for the chance to win one of five gift cards.

Our app has the latest local headlines and breaking news in a simple and easy to use format. It also comes in handy during monsoon season – make sure you check out our live Doppler Radar to track storms as they move through the Valley.

And please leave a review in the iTunes Store or Google Play. We'd love to hear your feedback!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top