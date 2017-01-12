Where to get a driver's license in the Valley

One of the most common Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division transactions just got a bit easier with the addition of more Authorized Third Party providers permitted to offer driver license services including road testing, written testing and photos.

There are now 22 third-party providers, operating at 33 locations, authorized to offer these transactions. To do so, they must meet stringent qualifications set by MVD.

These services are provided at all MVD offices and require an in-person visit. Customers looking for convenience may wish to consider an Authorized Third Party.

All Authorized Third Party providers must follow MVD guidelines and are monitored for compliance. Operators that offer driver license services have additional requirements, including having been a third-party provider for at least three years, conducting at least 1,000 transactions per month for one year, having an appropriate facility and meeting certain financial requirements.