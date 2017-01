Five tax preparation sites in Chandler are set to open this week through early April. Free tax assistance will be available on a walk-in basis at the following locations:

First Credit Union, 25 S. Arizona Place

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays

This site will be open through Tuesday, April 11.

Chandler Hamilton Library, 3700 S. Arizona Ave.

4-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays

This site will be open through Tuesday, April 11, and closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in honor of Presidents Day.

Chandler Christian Community Center, 345 S. California St.

Noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays

This site will be open through Tuesday, April 11.

The Chandler CARE Center, 777 E. Galveston St.

Noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; noon- 4 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays

This site will be open through Saturday, April 8, and closed on Saturday, Feb. 18, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15.

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, 2145 W. Elliot Road

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

This site will be open through Saturday, April 8, and closed on Saturday, April 15.