Citrus donations can be accepted at the following locations:

*North Phoenix Baptist Church (Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road)

*St. Mary’s Food Bank, Main Location (2831 N. 31st Avenue)

*Shepherd of the Hills United Church of Christ (56th Street and Lafayette)

*St. Mary’s Food Bank, Surprise Location (13050 W. Elm Street).

*McDowell Mountain Marketplace (10111 E. Bell Road – Bell Road/Thompson Peak)