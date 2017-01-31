ABC15 is Taking Action for Foster Kids

PHOENIX - ABC15 Arizona is proud to partner with American Furniture Warehouse to help make life better for Arizona foster kids.

Beginning on Jan. 30, ABC15 will launch Taking Action for Foster Kids to raise money for the Arizona’s Children Association, a non-profit child welfare group that helps 40,000 children, youth and families each year.

The month-long drive will focus on collecting donations for the group’s “Just for Me” bags. Children receive the bags just as they entered the foster care system; typically, with little or no notice they will be leaving home. Each “Just for Me’ bag will include essential personal care items (specific to that child’s age and gender), along with blankets, stuffed animals and journals.

Every day of the year, more than a dozen new children across Arizona come into foster care, and there are currently more than 18,000 children living in our foster care system. Many have had to leave behind their possessions, their homes, families, and everything they’ve ever known.

Taking Action for Foster Kids runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28, and will collect monetary donations, along with new and unopened personal care items (or hygiene products) as well as new comfort items like blankets and journals, which will be used for the “Just for Me” bags.

Drop off donations to:

• American Furniture Warehouse – 4700 South Power Road, Gilbert

• American Furniture Warehouse – 5801-North 99th Avenue, Glendale

To make a monetary donation, go to abc15.com/kids

“Giving back to our local community in such a tangible way is at the heart of our business,” said Jackie Brookshire, vice president at American Furniture Warehouse. “We are proud to partner with ABC15 and Arizona’s Children Association to support foster children across Arizona.”

“Often when children are initially removed from their parents’ care they come into the foster care system with only the clothes on their back,” said Necole Bell Harper, vice president of child welfare at Arizona’s Children Association. - “Just for Me bags provide them with the essential items to get them through their first few nights, plus it’s something tangible they can call their own as they settle into a new environment.”

“Just for Me bags are designed to bring some normalcy to kids in a tough life situation,” said Anita Helt, vice president and general manager at ABC15. - “I can’t thank American Furniture Warehouse enough for taking action in our community to help our state’s most vulnerable children.”